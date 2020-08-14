AWS Amplify Days is coming: Join the practical two-day event

A special edition of AWS Amplify Days for Australia and New Zealand is fast approaching. AWS is looking forward to hosting this two day event — live streamed on Twitch — and packed with actionable insights and content from a range of customers, partners, and AWS experts for you to learn from.

AWS Amplify Days will take place on 20-21 August, 2020 in an ANZ friendly timezone with an 11:00am AEST start each day.

Expect a deep exploration of full stack cloud development with AWS Amplify, a leading set of tools and services to build your secure, scalable cloud-powered mobile and web applications. Here’s a sneak peek at just some of the sessions you can look forward to:

Customer stories & solutions

Bitwise Agronomy has used AWS Amplify to help build GreenView, a machine learning product used in the farming industry to make predictions about crops six months in advance. The business is using AWS Amplify to build GreenView’s reports and dashboards within the web portal, allowing customers to easily visualise the output from the ML predictions.

Magellan Digital has used AWS Amplify to build Interview Trainer, a mobile application that uses conversational AI technologies to train candidates for job interviews. Magellan Digital uses AWS Amplify to integrate AI/ML into their app and have developed a highly scalable and secure platform as a result.

Orangetheory Fitness has used AWS Amplify to quickly integrate video into their existing app, so their customers now have access to daily video workouts. With the onset of COVID-19, businesses such as Orangetheory Fitness were required to close their in-person operations, making activities such as going to the gym a challenge. As a result, Orangetheory Fitness had to create new ways to engage with their customers in order to keep their businesses open.

Partner sessions

AC3 is an accomplished AWS Partner with locations across Australia and New Zealand. At Amplify Days, they will share how to get started with the Authentication features within AWS Amplify, and look at how best to use the Amplify Console to build and deploy your applications.

Mechanical Rock is an AWS Partner based in Perth, specialising in cloud native application development. They will be talking about some of the techniques they have used when helping customers deliver solutions with AWS Amplify and AWS AppSync.

TigerSpike is a global AWS Partner with offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane specialising in digital strategy, experience design and software development. At Amplify Days, TigerSpike will share details on how they used AWS Amplify and AWS AppSync for the back-end of a native iOS application they recently built for a local government customer.

Technical sessions — beginner & intermediate

AWS Amplify Days will also feature a number of technical learning sessions suitable for both beginner and intermediate levels. Some of the highlights include the following sessions:

AWS Amplify Video on Demand — an open source plugin, AWS Amplify Video on Demand makes it easy to incorporate video streaming into your mobile and web applications powered by AWS Amplify.



AWS Amplify iOS & Android libraries and tools — AWS Amplify iOS and AWS Amplify Android are two of the newest offerings in the AWS Amplify framework, ideal for building your native iOS and Android mobile apps with AWS Amplify.

Powering Applications with GraphQL and AWS AppSync — in this session, you’ll learn how customers are using AWS AppSync, and discover how AWS AppSync powers AWS Amplify features such as AWS Amplify DataStore offline capabilities with built-in versioning, conflict detection and resolution, plus AWS Amplify Predictions AI/ML orchestration.

Click here for the complete AWS Amplify Days two-day event agenda and all the details for Australia and New Zealand.

Amazon Web Services look forward to hosting you at AWS Amplify Days, Australia & New Zealand on 20-21 August, 2020 kicking off at 11:00am AEST each day.

