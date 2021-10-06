Australian Gourmet Gifts is the update that corporate gift-giving needs

Corporate gifting can be a pain. From staff to clients, everyone has different likes and dislikes. As a result, it’s hard to find a one-size-fits-all gift to show your gratitude. Fortunately, Australian Gourmet Gifts hampers are changing the way you can express your appreciation.

Gift hampers are the perfect solution to corporate gifting for both your staff and clients. Whether they love wine, beer or chocolate — Australian Gourmet Gifts corporate gift hampers are the number one gift hamper option for businesses in Australia with something for everyone. Here are five reasons to consider their gift hampers for the upcoming holiday season.

1. Easy, efficient and reliable

Unlike other corporate gift ordering, Australian Gourmet Gifts offers a simple corporate bulk order form. With delivery Australia wide, you can choose to hand-deliver your hampers or ship them directly to the recipient with a hand-written note. Their efficient and reliable delivery system is why Australia’s top companies choose Australian Gourmet Gifts for corporate gifts. They offer a premium service that continues to please their customer base all over Australia.

2. Help nurture relationships

Whether it’s your employees or your clients, building solid relationships is important in the success of your business. While you can do this in more traditional ways, customised gift hampers are thoughtful gifts to help nurture the relationship. To properly nurture the relationship with a gift hamper, you need to conduct thorough research. For example, you don’t want to gift white wine to someone who only drinks red wine or chocolate to someone who doesn’t like sweets.

3. Unique and shareable

Australian Gourmet Gifts corporate gift hampers only uses Australian-made products (except for the French champagne). The hampers include premium and award-winning brands from boutique wineries and connoisseur markets, including Maggie Beer, Charlies Cookies and Penfolds. In addition, they use locally sourced sustainable packaging. They are proud to be one of the only hamper companies to use only Australian-made products both inside and outside.

4. Leave a lasting impression

Another great benefit of gifting corporate gift hampers is the credibility you can build as a brand. Australian Gourmet Gifts is the preferred gift hamper option for companies like PWC, Ray White, Laverty and the Commonwealth Bank. Companies like these choose Australian Gourmet Gifts corporate gift hampers because of the unique experience that leaves a long-lasting impression on their staff and clients. Jam-packed with premium and award-winning products, they offer the best value hampers to help you leave a lasting impression.

5. Promotes user-generated content

In addition, Australian Gourmet Gift hampers come beautifully presented, encouraging your staff and clients to share a photo on their social media or LinkedIn. This user-generated content is excellent for your company because it creates positive brand awareness and future referrals for great talent and clients. You can include a personalised note with your chosen corporate gift hamper to take it one step further.

Corporate gift-giving doesn’t have to be boring. With the right research and planning, you can gift your staff and clients a beautiful corporate gift hamper that includes their favourite goodies and creates a memorable experience.

