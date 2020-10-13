What is AWS She Builds Day?

AWS She Builds Day Online is an annual day of presentations and networking where attendees hear from leaders in the tech community from Australia/New Zealand and around the globe.

She Builds cites closing the cloud skills gap as their mission.

Bringing together a diverse and inclusive group of female developers and allies, She Builds Day encourages participants to think big and imagine what’s possible for the ANZ tech community, while developing their skills building on Amazon Web Services.

This year’s event will take place online via Twitch on October 22, 2020.

Kim Bonilla, senior developer marketing manager at AWS, founded She Builds back in 2018.

Bonilla is passionate about diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. She founded She Builds to support and inspire female IT colleagues to build their careers in technology and grow their key skills in the AWS cloud.

Since its inception, She Builds has grown into an exciting event that encourages women to innovate in new areas within the tech industry.

She Builds Day 2020 will take place online via Twitch on October 22 from 10am to 4.45pm. For more information and to register, visit the event page.

What can you expect from AWS She Builds Day?

Tune in to She Builds Day via Twitch for a day of inspiring presentations, tips, guidance and advice. AWS has curated a jam packed line up of female presenters representing diverse backgrounds and stories.

There will be a mix of technical and non-technical discussions covering unique stories and experiences on topics including artificial intelligence and machine learning, security, training and certification and serverless technology.

On the vocational side of things, expect to see discussions around career development as well as peer-to-peer networking.

Key speakers and sessions

Amazon Web Services APAC Head of ISV Anna Green will give the opening keynote. Green’s career focus has been to lead international business through complex cultural and transformational change.

Following Green’s keynote, Dr. Denis Bauer of the CSIRO will talk about how the organisation has leveraged serverless cloud-native technologies to advance the fight against COVID-19.

Throughout the day attendees will also hear from experts from Telstra, Databricks, Linc and Whispr, just to name a few.

Who can attend?

She Builds is all about encouraging female colleagues to innovate and leave their mark on the evolving history of tech.

Everyone’s invited! She Builds is an inclusive and safe space for females and allies who are champions of diversity in the technology industry in Australia and New Zealand.

This event is to educate and celebrate anyone who identifies as part of a marginalised community.

She Builds CloudU

Beyond the annual conference, She Builds hosts a range of initiatives aimed at supporting women in tech.

The most recent addition to these programs is She Builds CloudU, a community education program for women to progress their AWS skills, get certified and network with likeminded people with similar interests.

CloudU is designed as a part-time program which creates minimal disruption to the working week, in order to cater to people who don’t have time to study full time.

The program also offers optional deep-dive technical sessions and networking events to help participants connect and progress their careers.

AWS She Builds Mentorship

AWS also offers the She Builds mentorship to provide additional support to women pursuing a career in tech. This initiative is also extended to other marginalised groups including the LGBTQI+ and Indigenous communities.

Successful applicants participate in a 6 month long mentorship. Mentees also receive funding for a new laptop and the opportunity to present at future She Builds events.

