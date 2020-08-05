Branded face masks are fast becoming the win-win eco-friendly product of choice for employers, reports Promotional Products Apparel Corporation company director Peter Broggian.

As facemasks become a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19, branded masks have become great promotional products for savvy brands looking to raise awareness — while remaining an environmentally sustainable option.

Face masks are now a legal requirement for all parts of Victoria and may soon be a legal requirement in other parts of Australia. With millions of Australians now required to wear masks, brands are seizing an eco-friendly opportunity with this recently essential accessory.

A branding opportunity

According to Australian-owned promotional product company Apparel Corporation, this year branded reusable face masks have superseded demand above all other enquiries and orders they would usually receive.

“We’ve increased our resources and hours and are currently working 15 hour days in order to keep up with the enquiries and orders,” says Apparel Corporation director Peter Broggian.

Historically, Apparel Corporation has helped organisations spread brand awareness through their customisable beanies, high visibility workwear, caps, jackets, shirts, bags and journal books. But as a result of the pandemic, they’re receiving a new wave of branded face mask requests.

Driving the demand are forward-thinking organisations and brands. Presented with the challenge of supplying face masks for an entire workforce, organisations are using this as a valuable opportunity to increase brand awareness in their community.

It’s a win-win for responsible brands who are complying with workplace health and safety measures while making the most of this valuable advertising space.

A greener alternative

Research shows that face masks can dramatically curb the transmission of COVID-19, but there can be a glaring downside to their use.

Not all masks were created equal, and disposable masks — the flimsy paper kind thrown away after a single use — are already leaving a huge environmental footprint.

Broggian advises organisations to think carefully before providing their employees with disposable face masks.

“Organisations buying disposable face masks are ultimately polluting our environment. The disposable face masks not only end up in landfill, but Australia risks generating the same consequences as the UK has recently created where the disposable face masks often end up in waterways — creating choking hazards to wildlife and contaminating rivers and oceans.”

It pays to buy quality

At first glance, it may seem like disposable masks are a cheaper option. For many small businesses who are already struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic, buying cheap is tempting.

But in the long run, reusable masks are by far the smarter and more cost-effective solution.

Companies are now realising that although disposable face masks may seem cheap at initial purchase, the cost of one reusable branded face mask by Apparel Corporation costs less than a week’s supply of disposable face masks per staff member.

The quality of the face mask is also a major consideration. Some promotional product providers promise fast delivery, which often comes at a compromise to quality.

Broggian advises that eco-friendly face masks are “a long term investment” that will pay off for months and years to come.

“The quality and comfort of the product is critical considering the mask is worn throughout the day,” Broggian says.

“Our premium product is a three layer mask with a double layer 100% cotton lining for comfort on the skin, with strong airflow for better breathability, and is both antibacterial and water repellent to prevent pathogen penetration.”