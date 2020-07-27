Over the years, cosmetic surgeon Dr Lanzer has nurtured the growth of his business into what it is today. From 20,000 successful liposuction procedures to a foray into television and celebrity surgery on the hit reality show Cosmetic Coffee, Dr Lanzer’s career highlights far outstretch the expectations he held when he started out as a sole trader.

With clinics in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane, Dr Lanzer has plenty of business advice to help business owners.

Here’s five tips from Dr Lanzer for SMEs looking to cultivate growth in their own business.

Research the current market and keep on top of trends

“With so much competition in every industry, the only way to succeed is to keep in touch with the trends and understand what’s happening within the market.

“The businesses that fail are the ones who refuse to change with the times. Be flexible and adaptable,” he says.

Improve your online presence

“The only way to grow your business is to let everyone know who you are, what you do, and where you can be found!

“Create an easy to navigate website, let people get to know you and your brand, and use social media to build a following.”

Personal satisfaction is key

According to Dr Lanzer, success can be defined in a variety of ways, but your personal definition of success should be the one you strive for.

“You will know if you’re being true to yourself if you find personal satisfaction in what you do. If you don’t? Then it’s time to have an honest conversation with yourself.”

Discover what you are working for

“Why do you do what you do? Is your business your life’s purpose? Or, are you trying to support your family? Are you chasing success? Is it what you really want, or is it what you think you should do?”

When you recognise what it is that you’re working for and why you are working for it, it’s easier to scale up.

Love what you do

“With 10 children and 17 grandchildren, my family was a great motivator for working hard. But that’s not enough to carry you through,” he says.

Dr Lanzer advises you need to love what you do. “If you don’t love it, you might want to think twice about scaling up and consider another path.”