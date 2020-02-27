Business essentials: connecting SMEs with industry leaders, trends and tech

As we move into a new decade, success in business has never been more tight-knit with reinvention. From innovative companies with targeted strategies for growth and development, to savvy startups changing the game with unprecedented tech, the way we do business is changing — fast.

So how can small businesses adapt to market changes, predict industry trends, stay up-to-date on government regulations and utilise the latest digital offerings? After all, time is short, finances are tight, and resources are limited.

One event, countless connections and resources

The fifth annual B2B Expo is set to be a hotspot of innovation and connectivity for small-to-medium business owners.

The highly-anticipated Business Essentials Seminar Series will address key challenges and provide solutions to issues facing SMEs today. This series will focus on trends and topics that are pivotal to success in 2020 and beyond.

Expect to walk away with new knowledge on a range of topics from digital disruption, cyber security and small business funding to the changing financial landscape, the digital economy, and domestic and global SME development.

Grab a reserved seat at one of the most sought after seminars at the B2B expo to guarantee an exclusive chance to hear from business leaders and industry experts. Registration for the B2B Business Essentials Seminar Series March 18-19 in Melbourne is now open — reserve a limited seat today.

Gain knowledge for growth from industry experts

Taking place across two days from March 18-19, the Business Essentials Seminar Series is hosted by News Xtend and will feature keynote speakers from a diverse range of industries including public and private sectors, high-profile government representatives, digital marketing experts, self-made entrepreneurs and economic researchers.

These business experts and thought leaders will share their valuable insights and connect small business professionals with the products, services, tools and networks they need.

This may be the boost SME owners need to grow their profits, scale their businesses, reach new markets, and secure vital funding in 2020.

A few of the most sought-after keynote speakers from this year’s seminar program include financial service experts David Robertson — head of economic and market research at Bendigo Bank — and Andrew Watson from the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

Robertson will be discussing how market and financial system changes are impacting SMEs and offering invaluable insight into business innovations for the new decade. As assistant commissioner and small business experience leader at the ATO, Watson will be examining how small businesses engage with the tax and superannuation systems, and discussing how cash flow and digital readiness can ensure a sustainable and viable business model.

Meanwhile Lauren Moloney from News Xtend will discuss the importance of anticipating customers’ purchasing behaviour and marketing strategies to guarantee results from increasingly digital savvy customers.

Another popular keynote speaker this year is Harry Sanders, a Forbes-featured young entrepreneur who will be sharing his startup journey, from overcoming unemployment and homelessness to building a multimillion dollar SEO agency by age twenty-two.

View the full list of speakers here.

Addressing SME trends, tech and threats in business

With strong representation from the pervasive financial, digital marketing and tech service sectors, the Business Essentials Seminar Series will include keynote speakers and panel discussions set across two stages. You’ll hear from industry experts on: