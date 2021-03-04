Creating a secure client portal for supporting your customers

You’ve just entered into an agreement with a new B2B customer. It’s a great feeling, and we’ve all been there. With both parties moving forward, first impressions count. But your customer onboarding experience lets you down. Maybe you’re still emailing signed documents that you’ve scanned, or all of the documents in the engagement process are paper-based. For contracts and agreements, it’s not just arduous and slow, it’s also error-prone. What could it cost you and your customer if something was missed?

You appreciate the investment required to onboard a new B2B customer or new partner. You’ve likely invested weeks, or even months of time and effort. And then finally, it’s time to start working together in building opportunity and increasing your market share.

You hit send on that engagement email with the seven attached documents for your new customer to work through and complete. And then all you get is silence. Your onboarding process has stalled. You follow up with multiple emails in the hope they will complete and sign everything, and complete it correctly.

And then they start sending things back. Not together, but in different emails, and in some emails they forget the right attachment. So they ask their assistant to send it — and she sends it from her Hotmail account, and it sits in your junk mail folder because you rarely check your junk mail folder. And the agreement date for commencement was… yesterday.

Is it time to rethink your B2B customer onboarding process?

Maybe it’s time to rethink how you are onboarding your customers, partners and vendors. You may be struggling using a blend (let’s be honest here and call it ‘digital spaghetti’), like email, Google Drive, Dropbox, Trello, DocuSign, one of the many form platforms.

Or worse, you’re printing and scanning hard copy documents and then attaching them to email as a PDF. Not only is it costing time, but attempting to remember who got what and when they have to respond is the stuff of nightmares.

A client portal gives you a single platform for you, your team, your customers, partners and vendors to collaborate, manage and track all activities. A client portal lets you standardise your business processes and eliminate the guesswork and error. It provides you with a consistent error-free and transparent business process, from start to finish. A client portal streamlines the heavy lifting of doing business with all the different audiences you interact with on a constant basis.

How can you simplify your onboarding process using a client portal?

Designing a client portal using CentricMinds enables you to launch simple or complex processes that capture the bespoke ways in which you conduct your business. Registration and application forms, contracts, signature pages. All the stuff that goes into how you do business. Add client branding, create custom welcome messaging, add key contacts. Send your customers, partners and vendors tasks for them to complete and follow through the onboarding journey.

The 5 advantages of a client portal

Automate the flow of work with forms, include the option of digital signatures Speed up your client onboarding operation, while you control the quality of service you provide to your clients Everything in one place for your clients, partners and your team End the back-and-forth when gathering client or partner data and reduce errors Improve efficiency by automating your client and partner processes

Find out how you can use online forms, workflows, documents and digital signatures to create a client portal that lets you get on with business.

It’s time to say good-bye to inefficient and slow ways of doing business with your clients, partners or vendors. Implementing a client portal to onboard and keep work flowing gives you convenience and productivity gains. With a few steps, you can get started onboarding your clients or partners with a client portal from CentricMinds.