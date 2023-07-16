How the FedEx Trans-Tasman service enables local businesses to expand their presence across Australia and New Zealand

In our modern world, nothing is out of reach. The effects of globalisation have bridged physical boundaries with instant communications, global trends and mobile communities, while businesses benefit from worldwide audiences that stretch far beyond their physical location. As demand from global consumers increases, though, businesses are still faced with the issue of logistics: how to get their products in the hands of their customers quickly, efficiently and predictably.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at how FedEx is enhancing logistics between Australia and New Zealand, and share some tips for Australian SMEs looking to take their business across the Tasman.

FedEx Trans-Tasman Lanes

Australia and New Zealand have always shared a special connection but, separated by over 2,000 kilometers of the Tasman Sea, it’s not always been easy to take advantage of the neighbouring market. For businesses looking to best capture the full antipodean audience, the first step is plotting for effective logistics. As one Ernst & Young study showed, post-pandemic supply chain success leans heavily on logistics optimisation and, for many SMEs, that means working with a dedicated and experienced partner. To assist, FedEx enhanced its Trans-Tasman service in 2022, adding five services between Christchurch -Auckland-Melbourne-Auckland-Christchurch to the existing five from Auckland- Sydney – Auckland.

For local businesses looking to streamline their logistics, the service has a number of business-focused benefits to smooth out their supply chain when transporting e-commerce products, cold chain healthcare, automotive, agricultural and critical spare parts. In addition to the 10 weekly services offered, FedEx Trans-Tasman Lane gives businesses extra time to prepare shipments, with longer cut-off times in Melbourne, while the service also reduces transit times. Customers in Christchurch, for instance, can access next-day International Priority shipping to Australia while Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane-based businesses receive a one-day improvement on International Priority Freight to Christchurch.

Tips for companies planning to expand to New Zealand

For any business, the chance to trade in new foreign markets or enhance current international logistics carries significant benefits: increased revenue, improved competitive edge, new customers, expanded reputation and more. If your business is looking to take advantage of streamlined international logistics to tap the New Zealand market, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Research competitors: As FedEx points out , you’ll need to get a good understanding of any competitors before you enter a new market, which can be achieved through an online search. With the same recommendation, Global Victoria suggests listing any potential strengths and weaknesses of business competitors, as well as analysing their marketing, design and even their logistics operations.

Understand the market: The possibility of new business is exciting, but don’t make the mistake of assuming your product is right or ready for the New Zealand audience. While it’s cheaper to simply ship your product as is, business experts suggest you may need to consider customising your offer , ensuring that you’re taking into account the needs of your new audience.

Rules and regulations: Though New Zealand have many similarities to Australia, there are always key legal distinctions that are worth watching out for. International logistics will require navigating border customs, for which specifics can be found at FedEx Global Trade Manager and Document Preparation Center . The New Zealand government’s Companies Register is a good resource for new entries into the market, too, covering the requirements for registering a business name (there is a specific provision for Australian businesses), details for compulsory financial reporting and additional tax requirements.

Delivery and logistics options: Successful Australian businesses will likely have domestic logistics covered. International business, though, can require a completely new strategy in order to present customers with the speed, price, returns options and consistency they demand. One way to reduce transportation and delivery costs is by shipping large quantities to a local holding facility, using partners such as FedEx Express and FedEx Logistics services. FedEx has been strengthening its e-commerce offering for small and medium businesses and e-merchants by digitising solutions to stay on top of international business processes, including FedEx International Connect Plus , FedEx Ship Manager Lite , FedEx Ship Manager , And most recently, integrated WhatsApp into its e-commerce delivery solution FedEx Delivery Manager International .

When you’re expanding into international territory and a new market, remember that it’s important to understand where you’re heading. Always do your research and put your trust in the hands of experienced partners – whether that’s FedEx for delivery and logistics, a local marketing team or experienced legal and financial advisors.

FedEx Trans-Tasman services connects you to more cities in New Zealand. Ship from 29 May to 30 September 2023 to enter the draw for your chance to win 1 of 4 $500 online gift cards! Find out more for Australia here and for NZ here.