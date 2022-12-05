Flexible and fair: The home loan that caters to business owners.

When you decide to back yourself by going into business, the future becomes ripe with possibility… but it also gets a little uncertain. So much so, that committing to a home loan can be a daunting prospect.

Getting a home loan can be complex and often more difficult to navigate as a sole trader or small business owner.

With that in mind, here are four ways CommBank is changing the game with flexible home loans designed with SMEs in mind.

1. Simple verification

If you’re self-employed and pay yourself a regular salary from your business, you may be eligible for a simplified income verification process without having to provide your company and/or personal financials (which you may have previously had to do).

2. Change your repayments to suit your cash flow

Data shows that 69% of small business owners are kept up at night with concerns over cash flow.

CommBank’s home loans are flexible, so if eligible, you can instantly and easily adjust your repayments online, including changing the date of your repayments and frequency to align with your regular income.

3. Work with a specialist who really understands your circumstances

Just like people, no two businesses are exactly alike — and support and service is always better than the general kind.

CommBank allows you to partner up with a real person who truly understands you and your business, and who can therefore help tailor your home loan to suit your individual needs.

4. A lender that offers security and flexibility

The past few years have been tough on small business. First, there was all the chaos caused by COVID-19, and now SMEs are facing another challenge in rising costs.

In fact, recent ABS data reveals that nearly half (46%) of Australian businesses experienced increased operating expenses in June 2022, compared to 21% of businesses in June 2021. They attributed this to a general price bump, including increased cost of “products, materials, fuel and wages” specifically.

With one hurdle after another to face and overcome in the business space, SMEs shouldn’t have to choose between security and flexibility when shopping around for a home loan.

CommBank have home loans with a range of flexible features including multiple offset accounts, redraw, ability to split your loan and competitive variable rates with discounts tailored to you.

As this advice has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs, you should, before acting on the advice, consider its appropriateness to your circumstances. Applications are subject to credit approval. Full terms and conditions provided in the loan offer. Fees and charges are payable. Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 Australian credit licence 234945.

