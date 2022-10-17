Free event alert: Learn the CX secrets of NAB, nib, and Vodafone NZ

Two free, in-person events on October 25 in Sydney and October 27 in Melbourne will give SMEs the exciting and unique opportunity for a behind-the-scenes look at the CX evolutions of NAB, nib and Vodafone NZ.

Following keynote speakers from Deloitte and AWS on the incredible potential for tech to smooth and streamline your CX, a panel of subject-matter experts from NAB, nib and/or Vodafone NZ will discuss their CX journeys. They will also share tips on leveraging tools to accelerate innovation within your own business.

What will you learn?

With so many companies digitally upgrading their operations during lockdown, and so many consumers heading online, expectations for a sleek and seamless customer experience have increased dramatically post-COVID.

Designing and consistently delivering an exceptional CX is a challenge for any business, but SMEs can learn a lot from the tips, insights and experiences of industry experts such as those who will be speaking at these two events.

As well as the following thought-leaders, a speaker from Deloitte will also be sitting in on each panel in Sydney and Melbourne. The CX insights they contribute will no doubt be a reflection of the company’s strong and long-held reputation for multi-dimensional analysis, creative problem-solving and commitment to business excellence.

The Sydney event, Tuesday 25 October

At the Sydney event, the expert panel will feature Kris Thornley, Head of Channels Technology at Vodafone NZ, and Mark Baylis, Executive of Personal Bank Direct at NAB.

Event attendees can learn directly from Kris’s experience leading the transformation and integration of Vodafone’s “previously fragmented voice, chat, async, and social channels”. A change which he says required “a laser focus on data-centric design and optimisation facilitated by modern agile ways of working and automation”.

Mark describes himself as passionate about innovation and finding new and better ways to do things. Before joining the banking industry, he spent 20 years in Telco and IT and has vast experience leading product design, product P&L management, digital marketing, UX and contact centre operations.

His particular area of expertise lies in being a “customer obsessed” industry thought leader and practitioner in digital, CX and contact centre transformation.

The Melbourne event, Thursday 27 October

Thornley will also be appearing on the Melbourne panel, where he will be joined by Beck Condon, a Senior Manager and Channels/Product Owner of the Contact Centre Capability Program at NAB, and Matt Paterson, Group COO at nib.

Beck has three decades of experience in senior leadership roles in the banking and technology industry, and led NAB’s “transformational” switch over to Amazon Connect. Over the past four years, she has overseen the successful delivery of a new telephony platform, “leveraging an integrated softphone, Smart IVR, Custom Polly, Reporting and Admin Portal capabilities, to over 4,000 agents across 42 businesses”.

Playing a critical role in delivering on NAB’s strategic goals of “simple and digital”, while simultaneously continuing to provide a dynamic and personalised CX, has given her a wealth of relevant knowledge to share with event attendees.

Meanwhile, Matt’s expertise rounds out the Melbourne panel perfectly, thanks to over 20 years of experience in customer service, financial services, telecommunications and consulting. He has held various senior management positions, including GM for TAL Australia, GM in customer care for Vodafone Australia, program director at Telstra, and head of operations for IAG.

A former AFR Boss ‘Young Executive of the Year’ Australia and Customer Service Institute of Australia ‘Leader of the Year’, Matt joined nib in 2020. He has since taken on responsibility for operational contact centres and claims functions across the entire Group.

Transform your thinking on the future of CX

With such high-level expertise to draw and learn from, these free, in-person events are perfect for any SMEs curious about the future of CX and how to upgrade their service offerings for the post-COVID era.

As well as being excellent networking opportunities, they are a unique chance to pick the brains of experienced industry thought-leaders and subject-matter experts, and will undoubtedly transform your thinking on CX.