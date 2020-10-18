Get empowered — AWS She Builds Day Online, October 22

With digital and software development skills becoming more in demand, small business owners, start-up founders and entrepreneurs are increasingly upskilling to become more adept across this hyper-useful skill set.

The technology industry requires diversity to help aid innovation and in recent years, females have been encouraged to become more involved in the industry overall, with specific mention to coding, software and web development.

What is AWS She Builds Day Online?

With this in mind, SmartCompany readers with an interest in digital technologies are invited to get involved and register to attend the upcoming AWS She Builds Day Online.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) She Builds was founded in 2018 by Kim Bonilla, developer marketing lead at AWS, as a way of celebrating and encouraging those who identify as a woman in the technology industry to build their skill sets and collaborate with like minded communities. Since then, it’s grown into a program that provides the opportunity to embrace diversity and inclusion across tech, while daring to think big and imagine what’s possible.

This year AWS She Builds will take place with a special online edition live on Twitch on Thursday 22 October, 2020, presenting technical and non-technical discussions centring empowering stories and experiences.

AWS has arranged a day of inspiring presentations, tips, guidance and advice to facilitate new connections and career building. Brand new this year is She Builds CloudU, an additional community program that provides a supportive and fun environment for those who identify as a woman to progress their AWS skills, as well as the She Builds Mentorship program and introduction of Community Awards.

What skills will you learn at AWS She Builds Day Online?

The AWS She Builds Day Online is split between a mix of technical topic learning sessions and non-technical career development themes.

The technical topics include:

AI and machine learning

Mobile

Serverless

Security

Working backwards

Career development topics on the day will include:

Motivation

Training and certification

Networking

Education

Career development

The aim of AWS She Builds Day Online is to help attendees build a career in technology and grow key skills in the AWS Cloud. This event and community is a great way to connect with people in your field and bring female technology and business colleagues closer together to build a more diverse tech community.

Featured speakers and topics

This year, AWS She Builds Day Online will feature a number of female presenters and leaders from the ANZ and global tech community, representing diverse backgrounds and stories. It’s an inclusive and safe space that provides an opportunity to learn new skills and showcase achievements.

Click here to see the entire event agenda and list of fantastic speakers.

But in the meantime, here are just a few examples of the interesting topics you can expect at AWS She Builds Day Online:

Serverless in the fight against COVID-19: How CSIRO has leveraged cloud-native technologies to advance three areas of the COVID-19 response, as well as pioneer genomic research.

What’s the worst that ‘cloud’ happen?: Learn tips on how you can upskill in the cloud and level up for your first AWS certification.

The art of successful failure: You designed your systems to be highly available, scalable, and resilient, yet sometimes they fail anyway. Learn how to carry out an effective post-mortem that drives both learning and meaningful improvement.

Register today — October 22 is just around the corner!

AWS has seen an amazing response this year with many registrations from all around Australia and New Zealand, and would love to see even more involvement.

