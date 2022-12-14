Got holiday burn out? How to switch off during the festive season

Rush, rush, rush! The lead-up to the holiday season is one of the most hectic times of the year. There’s incredible pressure to finish projects across all industries, especially construction, while demand increases for industries like transport. With long to-do lists and busy social calendars, it’s little wonder that by the time Christmas creeps up on us, the pressure to have the perfect holiday can be overwhelming.

Financial stress is a big reason why people struggle during the holidays, and the last 12 months have been full of it. From rising living costs to astronomical fuel prices, many of us have little left over for presents or for travelling to see family and friends. All of these factors can impact the stress we feel during the holidays.

Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions specialists, has teamed up with TIACS (This Is A Conversation Starter), a Coates Foundation national charity partner that provides free mental health support for truckies, tradies, rural and blue collar workers, to offer tips to help industry colleagues beat the festive stress.

“The festive period can be challenging for many people,” says Jason Banks, head of partnerships at TIACS. “Relationships are the number one reason why people call TIACS throughout the year. We see a spike in calls post-Father’s Day because single dads haven’t been able to see their kids, and Christmas is no different. Financial stress is the second most common reason why people reach out to TIACS.”

Here are some of the tips Coates has shared with their team. Hopefully, these will also help you better cope with the stress of the season and enjoy your much-needed time off.

Try not to overspend

With Australians set to spend a whopping $27.3 billion this year on everything from presents to Christmas turkey, it’s safe to say the silly season leaves our wallets worse for wear.

“It’s been a tough 12 months, with cost of living pressures, rising mortgage rates and fuel prices going through the roof. Many people want to give, or travel to see family, then the credit card debt starts to come in post-Christmas,” says Jason. “Often financial troubles can impact relationships too, for example if people can’t afford to travel and see family.”

So that you don’t have regrets or mounting credit card debt come January, it’s a good idea to set a budget beforehand so you don’t overspend. Plan how much you’re willing to spend on presents, food and social get-togethers. If it’s something you don’t need that maxes out your budget, don’t feel guilty about leaving it on the shelf.

Drink in moderation

The holidays are the ideal time to unwind and indulge, but try to practice moderation. “At this time of year, people often feel they need to have a drink because they’re in a social environment,” says Jason.

Too much alcohol can contribute to stress, anxiety or depression and create unnecessary drama in social settings. Now that there are plenty of alcohol-free beverages on the market to enjoy, it’s easier to find the right balance. Having a zero-alcohol beer in your hands will help fight any awkwardness, and it’ll dodge any “why aren’t you drinking?” questions. Plus, it tastes just as good.

Jason suggests taking inspiration from Shanna Whan, founder of Sober in the Country, a grassroots not-for-profit organisation that helps people in country Australia deal with alcohol. “They’re not against alcohol, but their simple message is that it’s #OK2SAYNO. So remember, it’s OK to say no or look for other options to still be social or to manage your stress, such as zero alcohol beer,” he says.

Take time for yourself

Amongst the holiday madness, make sure you prioritise time for yourself. “You can’t support people to fill their own cup if your cup’s not full, so ask yourself ‘How do I fill my own cup up first?’. Have a plan of attack before you go into the festive season of how you’re going to manage your own stress,” Jason says.

Write down a list of activities that make you feel good. Then when you feel symptoms of stress and burnout start, drop what you’re doing and take some me-time. Things like going for a run, doing meditation or yoga, and having a bath can all help, but do whatever works for you.

Check in with work mates

Keep in touch with your workmates even when you’ve clocked off from the job. Especially try to check in with those you know might be struggling. While they might not reply, sending a text message asking them if they need anything can be a big help.

“There’s nothing wrong with just sending a text message or making a call. They might not pick up, but just leave a message to say, ‘Hey, just checking in to make sure you’re OK. Is there anything I can do?’,” says Jason.

If you feel they need extra support, reach out to services like TIACS or other organisations such as Lifeline for crisis care.

Need a yarn? Call or text TIACS on 0488 846 988 Mon-Fri 8am-10pm AEST to speak with a counsellor.