How the ARL can help SMEs meet consumer demand for sustainability

Today, sustainability is not only an ethical issue but a business imperative. Consumer appetites are increasingly turning to eco-friendly products and they are consciously buying from businesses that operate sustainably. That means SMEs must take proactive steps to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

The Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) provides a simple yet effective way to demonstrate your business’s sustainable practices, and there is a new educational platform where owners can access free educational resources and learn more about the program. Here are five ways the ARL can help future-proof your SME.

1. Respond to consumer pressure

The ARL is an evidence-based label that provides your customers with easy-to-understand instructions for how to dispose of all parts of your products’ packaging. With growing pressure on small businesses to be more open about their efforts to be more sustainable, consumers are becoming increasingly eco-conscious and are deliberately seeking out products — and businesses as a whole — that are ethical and adopt environmentally friendly practices.

Including the ARL on your packaging immediately communicates that you are transparent about the environmental credentials of your packaging. The ARL helps customers identify which packaging components are recyclable, which are not recyclable, and which are recyclable when a special instruction is followed. This level of clarity builds trust in your brand and, hopefully, repeat purchases.

2. Gain a competitive advantage

For years now, larger organisations have been capitalising on consumer demand for sustainable credentials. And with margins tight for most SMEs, failing to implement the same could mean losing business to more environmentally conscious competitors.

Having the ARL on your products presents an opportunity to get ahead of others in your industry by demonstrating your commitment to being more sustainable. This may subsequently provide a competitive advantage in a crowded marketplace.

3. Simplify your sustainability goals

The sheer breadth of sustainability activities can make it difficult to clarify your SME’s particular goals, not to mention the challenge of navigating the various labelling standards and certifications. The ARL makes providing recycling advice simple, outlining which bin each part of a product’s packaging needs to go in. This both makes it easier for your customers to put their packaging in the right bin and means we can save more valuable materials from landfill.

Coming in 2023, the ARL Marketplace, is a new quick and affordable way for small businesses to start using the ARL. By joining the ARL Marketplace, you will get direct access to packaging that has been pre-assessed to display the ARL.

4. Build trust with your customers

The ARL is an evidence-based communication tool for packaging disposal, with the added benefit of establishing consumer trust in your brand.

The 2022 ARL Impact Framework report reveals that consumers actively look for brands with sustainability credentials, with over half more likely to purchase a product when packaging is labelled with the ARL. Consumer purchasing choices are ultimately driving brand value of the ARL, highlighting the importance of accessible and reliable recyclability information.

Even if your packaging isn’t recyclable, you can be more accountable and transparent with the ARL. That same report found 64% of consumers in Australia and New Zealand appreciated a brand’s transparency when applying the ‘Not Recyclable’ ARL on-pack.

5. Become a sustainability leader in your sector — and for your employees

By implementing sustainable packaging practices and communicating them through the ARL, you can position your brand as a sustainability leader in your industry or supply chain. This may subsequently lead to opportunities for new partnerships and collaborations with other like-minded businesses, amplifying the impact of your sustainable practices.

In addition to the consumer benefits, incorporating the ARL can deliver internal value among your employees. For example, businesses can show real action towards meeting their sustainable business goals, and demonstrate to staff that the company is committed to environmental responsibility. This may lead to increased employee engagement and productivity, as well as a stronger sense of togetherness within the business.

Launching in 2023, the ARL Marketplace will provide a new, quick and affordable way for small businesses to access the ARL. Right now, the site is home to a range of educational tools and resources.

To register your interest in getting the ARL on your packaging, simply visit the ARL Marketplace and register today.

