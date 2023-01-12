How automation can build a more efficient business

In a market where even the smallest new efficiency could help you stay ahead of the competition, savvy SMBs are exploring the value of automation tools. Whether you need to save time while growing your business or want to boost productivity without having to increase headcount, automation can play a vital role.

For Adept Engineering, pandemic-induced disruption meant they had to seek out automation solutions that would allow them to operate in a fast-changing environment.

Staying on top of evolving customer demands

Adept Engineering is the largest independent pressure equipment inspection company in Australia. Their expertise lies in conducting inspections for pressure equipment for a variety of businesses across Australasia, all for the purpose of keeping them safe and compliant with the latest industry regulations.

Inspectors travel to client sites right across Australia and New Zealand — from remote locations with limited reception to bustling cities. So it’s safe to say that with work health and safety (WHS) compliance and safety issues being their bread and butter, Adept Engineering needs to rely on technology in order to operate efficiently.

“Our biggest pain point is continuing to provide an always-improving service that is more efficient and higher quality, while also continuing to cater to the large — and ever-increasing — range of client requirements,” says Elizabeth Svensk, CEO at Adept Engineering.

“Client expectations and requirements are getting more and more extensive and rigid. We have to continue to innovate to meet those demands without losing efficiencies so that we can continue to provide a quality- and cost-competitive service.”

While initially reliant on paper-based systems, COVID-19 droveAdept Engineering to pivot its operations quickly.

“We reached out to Salesforce when the borders closed,” Svensk says. “It became clear we had to go paperless if we were going to meet the complex logistical challenges of the pandemic. Now, our inspectors complete their reports straight into Salesforce Field Service and, once submitted, our administration team does a quality check of the reports before they are invoiced and released.”

Looking for more ways to improve efficiency in your business? Learn from experts with the Salesforce eBook: The Small and Medium Business Efficiency Toolkit

Deriving true value through cloud technology

For Adept Engineering, one of the biggest benefits of adopting Salesforce Field Service is that the team can customise and streamline their processes as much as possible — with no limitations.

“We can continue to leverage the technology, grow and innovate as much as we want to, and we won’t hit any limits,” Svensk says. “For me, that is absolutely essential. I can’t stand the idea of having a system that holds us back in any way. I am also a big believer in developing and improving your systems alongside your team so that you generate buy-in.”

Prior to Salesforce Field Service, Svensk says all Adept Engineering inspections were completely paper-based. This meant that every month there were several reams of paperwork that had to be printed, sorted, collated and distributed.

“This was obviously very slow and risky because paper could get lost in the mail. We would also have to wait for all the paperwork to arrive before being able to process the data and generate reports. Each step in our workflow was completely manual, so with every step you had to start from scratch — entering data into reports, pricing jobs, invoicing jobs, mailing reports.”

Switching to a highly efficient automation solution in Salesforce Field Service means every piece of data now only needs to be entered once — saving time, money and opportunities for human error.

“Having the data cloud-based and already in the system means we can continually leverage our ever-growing database to provide smarter options – like having context on specific equipment or identifying areas for additional training – for our inspectors. They can then subsequently provide a better-quality and more-consistent service while reducing the time it takes to complete reports.”

Five key outcomes

Svensk says since adopting Salesforce’s automation tools, Adept Engineering has seen widespread efficiencies across the entire organisation, with five standouts in particular:

Reduced possibilities for human error by embedding automatic flags or prompts to ensure little mistakes are picked up and rectified. Increased automation saves time that was previously spent doing repetitive, menial tasks with their clunky system. Now staff are freed up to spend time on quality customer service and more thoughtful value-adds. Improved consistency and quality of reporting with more report formats, options and styles that are quick to generate. These provide clients with a comprehensive view of their pressure-equipment compliance so they can make more informed decisions. Quicker turnaround time between inspections and producing reports — without sacrificing quality or accuracy. Reduced overtime required for inspectors. Less travel time from more efficient scheduling, and no longer needing to take extra trips just to pick up or drop off paperwork.

“Especially in this very hostile and tumultuous economy, and with staff costs continuing to increase with updated industrial relations laws, it is more important than ever to leverage technology,” Svensk says. “Not only does it empower your staff to be more productive and work smarter. It also means you can continue to provide a competitive and financially sustainable service.”

Read now: The three pillars of an efficient business