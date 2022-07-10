How eSignatures help businesses drive revenue and increase efficiency

In an increasingly remote, hybrid world, it has never been more important for businesses to come up with flexible, innovative solutions to maintain contact with their stakeholders and continue doing business as efficiently as possible.

One way many businesses are rising to this challenge — and actually growing their revenue — is by implementing digital solutions. Electronic signatures (e-signatures for short) is one example of this.

The benefits of e-signatures in place of traditional signatures range from increased productivity and efficiency, improved customer relations and increased profitability.

Read on to learn how.

Close deals and do business faster

In business the old adage still rings true today: time is money.

In a world trending ever closer toward remote work, switching to an e-signature solution makes obtaining remote signatures from stakeholders a breeze.

Executing sales contracts that require multiple signatures is often a roadblock for businesses trying to close sales agreements quickly. At the end of the day, time spent waiting for all stakeholders to sign their part of the contract means businesses are spending less time being profitable.

Implementing an e-signature process makes it easier for businesses to both track and expedite the entire sales contract process, giving companies the power to have their agreements signed, sealed and delivered in as little as a few hours.

Closing more agreements faster means businesses can get onto the fast track to gaining revenue and ultimately results in more efficiency for sales reps and managers.

E-signatures promote efficiency

Automated, electronic processes save time and improve efficiency and productivity. Less time spent printing, scanning and posting paperwork to obtain hard copy signatures means the efforts of sales reps, managers and business owners are better spent elsewhere.

Wondering how much difference switching to an e-signature process could really make for your business? These stats from e-signature company DocuSign that demonstrate how moving from handwritten to e-signatures helps businesses maximise efficiency.

Businesses using eSignatures in place of traditional handwritten signatures saw a 35% reduction in overall contract turnaround time.

Some companies saw an impressive 98% improvement in turnaround time on transactions requiring signatures, bringing the overall time spent obtaining signatures from two days down to one hour.

44% of DocuSign eSignatures are completed in 15 minutes or less.

Transitioning to a paperless model also means less money spent on paper, printing and stationary. It may not sound like a lot, but it all adds up. According to Docusign businesses can save $36 per e-signature.

E-signatures enhance automation and security of the contracts process

Businesses can quickly see the status of sales agreements as a secure metadata trail shows who has accessed the contract and even when and where they accessed it, making e-signatures just as unique as handwritten signatures and more secure to boot.

Greater flexibility means increased customer satisfaction

Many e-signature solutions are compatible with IOS, Android and Windows meaning customers, business owners and managers can sign with the click of a button, anytime, anywhere.

This flexibility makes the whole contract process easier for customers, meaning they’re more likely to get the job done.

E-signatures not only increase a businesses’ efficiency and keep things moving, it makes their stakeholders’ lives easier, leading to better experiences and increased satisfaction all round.

