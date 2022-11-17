How small business owners can access a simplified home lending process

There’s no denying that the past three years have been tough for anyone operating in Australia’s economy.

Ian Burnett, CommBank’s General Manager of Business Home Lending is well aware of the impact of the past few years for Australian businesses. “It’s been a particularly challenging period for everybody,” he says, especially for owners of small businesses.

Now, while the days of lockdowns and restrictions may be behind us, lasting consequences of the pandemic and additional global challenges are not. Small business owners are battling rising inflation, climbing interest rates and supply chain issues. On top of these tough economic conditions, the prospect of home ownership can prove equally challenging for this critical economic sector.

For small business owners, navigating the property market is no mean feat

High property prices, increased rates and lack of supply, can make the possibility of owning a home feel out of reach for anyone.

But for small business owners, the added difficulty they can face when locking down finance for a home loan can make the great Australian dream of owning a home feel further from being a reality.

Unlike salaried employees, small business owners can find themselves required to meet additional requirements when providing proof of income, leaving some small business owners feeling that their employment status puts them at a disadvantage when applying for a home loan.

Find out how CommBank can help you reach your property goals sooner at https://www.commbank.com.au/business/home-loans.html

Providing vital support for a vital economic sector

The small business economy is the backbone of Australia’s economy — 95% of businesses operating in Australia are small businesses. “It’s not a throwaway line that they are the heartbeat of the economy,” says Burnett.

CommBank has taken note of the challenges small business owners are grappling with, and has simplified its home lending process.

“We recognise the critical importance of the small business sector,” says Burnett, “and we want to continue to support more and more small businesses, including with their home loan needs.”

Small business owners are crying out for simplicity

Under the simplified lending process, small business owners who pay their own salary may be able to apply for a home loan with as little as six months’ worth of their salary as verification. This may be provided with payslips, account statements showing salary credits and a letter from their accountant.

For customers impacted by COVID-19, and who are now in a growth period, CommBank also offers a number of flexible options to understand their usual business performance, including using one year’s financials in isolation.

“People are looking, in almost everything they do, for things that are as simple and easy as possible, and banking is no different,” says Burnett. A streamlined process with less paperwork, delivers this need for small business owners.

Giving small business owners the flexibility they deserve

“Being as flexible as possible to accommodate this sector’s needs is a particularly important characteristic,” says Burnett.

“In the self-employed sector in particular, no two businesses are alike. Each owner has their own unique circumstances, so flexibility is key to deliver fair lending for each individual.

“Customers can book an appointment with one of our dedicated Home Lending specialists, whether that’s a call or in person, at a time and place that suits them, to get an individual, personalised assessment and a loan with flexible options to meet their changing needs,” Burnett added.

For Ian Burnett, CommBank’s message is as simple as their offering; “Please talk to us, we’re willing and able to support you and we’re very much open for business.”