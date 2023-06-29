How the ARL helps businesses on their sustainability journey

The Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) is, first and foremost, about protecting our environment. When businesses display the label on their products, it offers easy to understand, scientifically-backed instructions that help consumers dispose of packaging correctly. But, while the ultimate goal is to facilitate effective recycling, there are plenty of other benefits to small businesses.

Helping customers do the right thing

Consumers want to recycle. In fact, 76% of respondents to the ARL consumer insights survey consider regular recycling to be the biggest benefit to the environment. The issue for both consumers and businesses is that it can be hard to know how to do the right thing. This is where the ARL provides so much benefit. With awareness of the ARL among consumers increasing by 60% since 2018 and 72% wanting to see it on all packaging, adopting the ARL is an easy step that businesses can take in assisting customers to do the right thing when it comes to packaging disposal.

For a business like dog treats manufacturer Bobbies Petcare, customers have been quick to share how much they appreciate the switch, telling founder Jennifer Kelly “Our customers, particularly millennial dog owners, tell us how they love our decision to be more environmentally friendly.”

Showcase your sustainability credentials to current and future employees

Sustainability, too, can be a powerful force for staff retention within a business. While we know that visibly caring for the environment pleases customers, a recent Deloitte study suggests it’s a motivating factor for staff too. The study showed that more than three quarters of those working for sustainably-minded retail businesses want to stay with the company while another study, from the Australian Catholic University, found links between ‘green innovation, organisational performance, worker goal attainment and staff retention’. It’s another tick for sustainable business that shows that, to satisfy and keep employees, putting in place visible evidence of sustainability (like the ARL) is crucial.

Meet government deadlines

While customers increasingly expect sustainable packaging, so too does the government. By the end of 2023, the National Plastic Plan intends to see 80% of supermarket goods bearing the ARL logo, while the ACCC is taking an increased interest in ‘greenwashing’ and ‘wish-cycling’ — terms referring to misleading or incorrect packaging disposal instructions. For SMEs, now is the time to ensure that products are correctly labelled.

Support for every stage of the journey

If you’re keen to make the switch to the ARL — the good news is there are lots of great resources available to help businesses along the journey. The ARL Marketplace is an endless trove of resources, covering recycling education, contact details and the latest advice on sustainable packaging. For businesses just getting started, this is where to begin. Here’s a sample of some of the valuable resources to draw on:

The ARL — benefits for businesses and products: This online training course introduces a number of businesses who have made the switch to the ARL and reaped the rewards for their business.

How SMEs can use sustainable design to improve the sustainability of their packaging : A two part training course from the Australian Institute of Packaging, exploring the practical changes you can make today.



SME Guide to Packaging Labels: It can be tricky just getting to know what all the labels and logos mean. This guide is a crash course that helps businesses interpret the symbols on packaging.

The Packaging Impact Calculator: The packaging impact calculator is a great way to get immediate feedback about how packaging choices affect the environment — and what you can do to make adjustments today.

With consumers looking to support environmentally-friendly businesses and new government regulations on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to start making sustainable changes to your business’s packaging. To learn more about the Australasian Recycling Label, head to the ARL Marketplace today.

