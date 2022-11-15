How to create a workspace your teams will love on Monday morning (and every morning!)

It’s been a wild couple of years for workplaces. Thanks to the pandemic, many teams have been working from home, with a slow return to the office environment over the last few months.

There have been mixed feelings about the return, and while there are many benefits to having teams in one place, business owners can make things much easier by considering how the workspace is set up.

Your office furniture plays a huge role in creating an engaging, inviting space that encourages productivity, team cohesion and comfort!

Here are a few ways to make sure you’re ticking all the boxes with a workspace teams will be eager to get back to.

Choose stylish storage options

Appropriate storage solutions are crucial in a busy office. Keeping spaces clutter-free helps to promote a productive space while also letting teams know where everything is kept.

Storage doesn’t have to be the standard metal filing cabinets you see everywhere. There are plenty of aesthetically pleasing options that can help keep things organised while elevating the office style.

Provide comfort spaces

Your office doesn’t just have to be focused only on function with stock-standard desks and swivel chairs. Your teams need comfortable spaces they can utilise for breaks, phone calls, and just to catch up with each other.

Whether you have a dedicated staff room or an open space within the office, think about how you can provide a space of comfort. A sofa and a couple of armchairs are a great idea, but depending on your team, you might consider a beanbag or two! Add a coffee table and a few plants, and you’ve got an area your teams won’t be able to resist!

Consider team meetings

Not every meeting needs a boardroom; sometimes your teams need a casual space to connect and work through projects.

Instead of a long square table, consider adding a circular table with stylish chairs to a meeting room or open office space. A circular table is perfect for creating a more inviting shared workspace where teams can share ideas, hold informal meetings and work through problems together.

Add some decor

Say goodbye to boring beige walls and add some inspiring wall decor to brighten things up!

From wall hangings to paintings, there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Invite your team to choose pieces together so everyone has a say and you can all find something that works for everyone.

Coat hooks that staff can use to hang their personal belongings are also a nice touch that aid a clutter-free workspace.

Desks for days

When choosing desks for an office, it’s normal to stick to one design for everyone, but it’s worth thinking about what your individual team members do and what they need.

From the contractor who works from their laptop in the office a couple of days a week to the senior designer who needs a dual screen set up, work with your teams to provide them with the desk that suits their work.