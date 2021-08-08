Now is the time to start planning your time off in 2022 and beyond

After Australia closed its borders in March 2020, Australians quickly abandoned overseas travel and turned to local getaways as an option for their annual time off. Next door, New Zealand was doing the same, making every attempt to keep the virus out while enjoying its local sights.

After months of working on getting the virus under control, Australia and New Zealand announced a travel bubble. Since April 18, they have successfully operated quarantine-free travel between the neighbouring countries for tourists ready to travel again.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, all travellers who have been in either Australia or New Zealand for 14 days can travel by air between the two countries quarantine-free, without the need to apply for a travel exemption.

While time off spent overseas may not be on the agenda this year, the time to start planning for it is now. At the top of the list for your next adventure should be setting sail from Sydney across the Tasman and onwards to explore the North and South Island of New Zealand by cruise ship.

The picturesque cruise range by Carnival will take you to the most beautiful corners of New Zealand, including Auckland, Bay of Islands, Wellington and Fiordland Park. When you choose a cruise that stops in Auckland, you’ll experience the City of Sails, including Mount Eden and bungee jumping off the Harbour Bridge.

If you’ve been to Auckland and are ready to explore something off the beaten path, consider a cruise that calls into the Bay of Islands. From the famous Hole in the Rock, to the magnificent Haruru Falls to the town of Paihia, a Bay of Islands cruise is something you’ll remember forever. With plenty of day trips, you can experience the Bay of Islands from a kayak, jet ski or helicopter ride.

Or, if you’re looking to experience some of the world’s finest food and wine, then a Carnival cruise that visits the port of Wellington ticks all the boxes. Visiting Wellington by cruise allows you to enjoy nature, culture, shopping, and an exciting city. Whether enjoying a fantastic meal on the harbour or taking in the Lord of the Rings celebrations at Weta Cave, there is plenty to explore.

If you choose to cruise to New Zealand for your time off, you can guarantee that your trip will be well-planned, jam-packed and full of adventure. Not to mention plenty of time to relax when you step back on board.

With shore excursions, onboard activities, comfortable accommodation and elite dining experiences, you have everything you need at your fingertips for a relaxing getaway that’s perfect for you and the whole family.

Restrictions are regularly changing, and it’s hard to say what the future will look like for travel. Fortunately, Carnival offers enhanced value options for any cruises that are affected making booking in advance easier.

In addition, they are working diligently with several world-leading public health and policy experts to develop effective protocols and procedures for the return of cruise holidays. Carnival’s top priority is a safe and happy holiday during your time off.