In-person networking event: Tools to build your small business

As part of NSW Small Business Month, a state government initiative and the only dedicated festival for small businesses in New South Wales, DocuSign is excited to host Tools to build your small business. This live panel event will bring together some of the best minds in small business and offer attendees the opportunity to network with other like minded professionals.

All the details for the upcoming live event

When: Tuesday 15 November, 4–6 pm AEDT

Where: Hotel CBD, 52 King St, Sydney

Who: Several small business experts will share their insights during the live panel:

Karli Smith , Director, Strategic Programs, DocuSign

Riza Dela Cruz , Head of Projects and Transformation, Credabl

Laura Lane , Head of Sales ANZ, Employment Hero

Erin Williams , Regional Vice President, ANZ Alliances, Salesforce

Gretta Svendsen , SMB Lead ANZ, Microsoft

How to attend: Register for the free event here

Learn how to supercharge your small business

Small businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy, but especially in New South Wales. In fact, they account for an incredible 98% of businesses in the state. In addition to shouldering a substantial economic load, small business owners are also the first to experience hardships when challenges arise. As we witnessed during the height of the pandemic and in subsequent struggles such as the recent floods, sometimes having a robust business idea isn’t enough to thrive. That’s where strategy, vision and a focus on sustainable growth are essential.

So how can you scale your business effectively? Tools to build your small business will help guide you to a more profitable future, with keen insights delivered by our expert panel and then a dedicated drinks and networking session to help you grow your contacts.

Throughout the two-hour event, you’ll hear from panellists who have successfully navigated their business from humble beginnings right through to established market leader. They will share practical advice on how to achieve long-term success no matter where you are on your business journey. Looking to streamline operations, expand your digital footprint, or simply deliver a better customer experience? Then this special live event is for you.

After the panel and audience Q&A, attendees will connect and collaborate with other small business professionals over food and drinks before returning to their business plan with renewed inspiration!

Be sure to register for the event and reserve your spot today as spaces are limited.

What’s on the agenda? 4:00 pm: Guests arrive and enjoy canapes, drinks and networking.

4:30 pm: Panel session hosted by Karli Smith

5:10 pm: Audience Q&A

5:15 pm: Drinks and networking before event wrap-up at 6 pm

Ready to take your small business to the next level? Register for Tools to Build Your Small Business here.