It’s all coming up roses for Lvly post Covid-19

LVLY, an on-demand flower and gift delivery service was born from a collaboration between Melbourne based Co-Founders Hannah Spilva and Verity Tuck. As expats living overseas and ​​missing friends and family, they both truly understood the importance of keeping loved ones connected.

Born to be different, LVLY started in 2019 with a purpose rather than a product. The team set out with the simple premise of spreading joy, supporting the local flower industry and identified a gap in the market to send affordable flowers and gifts that weren’t the traditional red roses and fluffy teddy bears.

With the prolonged lockdown periods, Australians were left longing to feel connected to each other, and LVLY’s same-day flower delivery business bloomed. LVLY now has a network of locations across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and a blossoming team.

LVLY was always built to be a scalable and global business but co-founders didn’t expect for Covid to press the accelerator on growth plans. Like most Australian businesses, LVLY had to deal with its workforce going remote, almost overnight. The team had to quickly adapt and ​​ensure everyone had access to the right technology and equipment — webcam, headphones, speaker, microphone.

Logitech has ensured that the widespread workforce has the flexibility to work from anywhere and allowed the LVLY team to maintain its vibrant culture across its offices.

Find out how LVLY has overcome operational challenges and realised growth opportunities by investing in the right tools and technology.

