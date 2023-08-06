Learn from leading business gurus at Money Can’t Buy Workshop

A Money Can’t Buy Workshop to learn from some of Australia’s top business minds is the prize for Australian SMEs looking to gain valuable insights that will take their business to the next level.

Conducted by Flight Centre Business Travel, ten representatives from across five lucky small to medium sized businesses have the opportunity to win* exclusive seats at the table among industry experts for the Money Can’t Buy workshop, held in late November at Flight Centre’s Global Headquarters in Brisbane.

Seats are limited for this unique opportunity to provide an immersive, intimate and one-to-one experience for the attendees.

Tailor-made sessions over the two-day workshop, delivered by business leaders from Flight Centre Travel Group, Virgin Australia and beyond, will cover topics from leadership, emotional intelligence, marketing, people and culture, sustainability and more.

Flight Centre Business Travel’s Global Leader, Cameron Harris, said that they were pleased to offer the workshop again after great feedback from those who took part last year.

“We had such a tremendous response from our participants last year who were truly inspired and amazed at the takeaways they had which they could implement personally and take back to their businesses,” Mr Harris said.

“This workshop provides unique access to a range of business expertise that you wouldn’t be able to access anywhere else.

“As a small business once ourselves and now looking after the corporate travel programs of many SMEs, we understand the difficulties they face and the requirements for them to remain profitable.

“It has been an easy decision to partner again with Virgin Australia and to offer our leadership expertise to run the workshop sessions.”

Here’s what some of the 2022 attendees had to say about the Money Can’t Buy Workshop experience:

“The entire workshop went above and beyond my expectations. All presenters were extremely informative. The Money Can’t Buy Workshop has been a wonderful and inspiring experience. I love the authenticity and transparency.” -M. Hays

“Being selected was a privilege and more emphasis should be placed on the ‘Money Can’t Buy workshop’, as it really is.” -D. Osman

What’s included:

Two tickets to Flight Centre Business Travel’s two-day Money Can’t Buy Workshop at Flight Centre’s Global HQ in Brisbane

An all-access pass to new networks, mentors and guidance

Hosted lunch and drinks

Return Virgin Australia flights to Brisbane (from within Australia)

Return Brisbane airport transfers

One night’s accommodation at a TFE Hotels property in Brisbane.

Entering is simple:

Register your details here before 15 September 2023. Sign up to Virgin Australia’s Business Flyer program (for free!) before 15 September 2023. Book a return Virgin Australia flight through Flight Centre Business Travel between 1 August – 15 September 2023.

That’s it! Every eligible booking receives one entry into the draw to attend Flight Centre Business Travel’s Money Can’t Buy Workshop. The more you book, the more chances you have to win!

