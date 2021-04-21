Meet the revolutionary leave-in hair treatment that can reverse damage

These days, hair care requires more than just the right shampoo and conditioner. Even after cleansing and conditioning, hair may still have permanent damage such as split ends, frizz and dullness.

Adding leave-in treatments to your hair care routine is a great way to get stubborn damage under control. A leave-in hair treatment nurtures and fortifies all hair types with nourishing ingredients to protect from heat damage, control frizz and add shine and volume from root to tip.

Only just released to market and now available at Hairhouse, consumers are revelling in the results of a revolutionary leave-in hair treatment to help reverse chemical and physical damage. The K18 leave-in molecular repair mask is a no-rinse at-home treatment made with a patented bioactive peptide that helps to strengthen and improve hair elasticity.

What are the benefits?

The K18 leave-in hair mask is the number one damage-reversing treatment for compromised hair. It can reverse damage caused by colouring, heat and styling using its patented formula that features bioactive peptides. Peptides are smaller proteins that, when applied, cause changes in cell behaviour and can kick start hair growth and improve hair colour.

The small but mighty leave-in hair treatment works in four minutes, and you don’t need to rinse it out, making it easy to fit into your daily routine. The formula helps to repair keratin within the hair shaft. Keratin is a structural protein. When you improve keratin, hair may appear stronger and fuller. Beyond its usage, the hair continues to restructure and maintain its strength.

Its lightweight moisturising formula adds moisture without weighing hair down, making it the perfect hair treatment for everyday use. It also helps to detangle, soften, and smooth hair giving it a salon finish.

Who should use the K18 treatment?

If your hair is dry, damaged from chemicals, frizzy, dull, and full of split-ends, this hair mask may be right for you. The amount you use depends on the length, thickness and damage to your hair. If you have fine hair, consider using less.

How to use it

Unlike a typical hair treatment, the K18 leave-in molecular repair mask works in less than five minutes. To start, you wash your hair as usual, then towel dry until most of the dampness is gone.

Then with one pump of K18 treatment in your hand, run it through your hair evenly from root to tip. Depending on the hair’s length, thickness, and condition, you may need more than one pump. Before styling, let the formula sit for four minutes and don’t rinse it out before starting your styling.

When you first start using this treatment, it’s best to use it four washes in a row. After that, you can use it every four to six washes. You should also avoid conditioning before using the treatment, and if you’re an avid dry shampoo user, then it’s worth cleansing with a clarifying shampoo prior.

Is leave-in hair treatment for you?

There are plenty of benefits to using a leave-in hair treatment. From nourishing your hair to rectifying damage from colouring, they’re great for all hair types.