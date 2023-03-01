Lessons from KeepCup, 4Legs and Bobbies Petcare on creating a sustainable business

Consumer expectations keep growing, and businesses are responding. When we buy a product now, we weigh up not just quality, but social, ethical and — particularly — environmental responsibility. It means that not only can businesses make a positive change for the environment, customers are able to make easy (and sustainable) choices about where they put their dollars.

Three brands that are making environmental change a key part of their strategy are KeepCup, 4Legs and Bobbies Petcare. From adopting the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to a focus on reusable products, the trio shows that, for SMEs, there are many avenues to effective change.

Focusing on the environment

With the expectation that businesses take action on sustainability issues, many are responding with innovative sustainability-led products. KeepCup, for instance, has created its entire business model around sustainability, producing reusable products that shortcut the cycle of single-use cups. “Since the very beginning, we’ve partnered with our local manufacturers and designers to ensure both our KeepCup products and packaging utilise minimal material, are modular, and can be reused,” says Lou Dyer, KeepCup innovation manager.

For the packaging its products are shipped and sold in, providing accurate recycling information with the ARL further extends this philosophy. “Before the ARL was available, packaging recycling labels were confusing, ever-changing and often misleading for consumers, creating a barrier in shifting the needle on material recycling rates,” says Lou Dyer KeepCup innovation manager.

For Aussie pet food company 4Legs, environmental responsibility is a similar concern. “It is important to us as an Australian family business to do everything we can to protect our environment for all Australians and their families’ futures,” 4Legs CEO John Ratten says. 4Legs has adopted the ARL on its packaging, but it’s one part of a more holistic change that includes other sustainable initiatives. “Consumers can get a reusable lid via redemption through our website, which they love,” says Ratten. “This lid makes it easier for them to store dog food in their fridge. Using the reusable lid, instead of using plastic wrap, reduces waste.”

Helping customers and the bottom line

Research shows that consumers are increasingly aware of their own recycling responsibilities — and they expect brands to make it easy and achievable for them. According to the ARL consumer insights survey, half of the people said they’d be more likely to buy a product if it displays the ARL, while 74% want to see the label on all packaging.

This is indicative of the broad intersection between customers looking for sustainable options and purchasing behaviour — something that the Bobbies Petcare brand has always focused on. “From the beginning, the environmental impact of our business was a priority,” says founder Jennifer Kelly. “We design our products so they don’t need to be refrigerated during shipping and storing, and our customers can freeze them at home. This means we don’t need cold chain logistics, which reduces our energy consumption.”

The decision allows the company to make positive environmental change while forming strong customer bonds. “Our customers, particularly millennial dog owners, tell us how they love our decision to be more environmentally friendly.” Displaying the ARL is another way Bobbies has improved its brand. “Adopting the ARL and becoming more sustainable has improved our image to customers as a transparent and eco-conscious small business,” says Kelly.

For KeepCup, the strong focus on reusable products, coupled with recyclable packaging (including the adoption of the ARL) has seen the brand continue to grow in popularity with consumers. “Looking at our own journey, we have gone from providing a reuse option for a small number of coffee aficionados at a design market in Melbourne to KeepCup forming part of people’s daily routines in more than 75 countries around the world,” says Dyer. “Consumers in Australia, including KeepCup’s customers, have come to rely on the ARL symbols used on-pack to simply determine which packaging components belong in the general rubbish bin or recycling bin,” Dyer says.

