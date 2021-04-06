We’re looking for a co-founder…

… to take our existing beta model onto the world stage of a multi-billion dollar industry. The right person will transform travel media and the way people consume information about travel destinations.

We’re not strictly a tech startup, but technology is at the heart of the product and market opportunity, so the right person will require an excellent grasp of tech, media and digital platforms.

This is a challenging opportunity for an entrepreneurial, commercial leader with a track record in running a small growth business and taking a startup concept to market.

The task is to grab hold of a well-developed beta-tested prototype, providing highly valuable and actionable content to one of the largest global consumer categories, and lead its road to market.

The right person for this leadership role understands the digital content and transaction space, loves implementing big new ideas and has proven execution skills.

This is a hands-on role for someone with vision, determination, perseverance and proven management skills in a small, ambitious environment.

It’s a commercial role for an entrepreneur who wants to be the hands-on driver to mastermind a product with large, global potential from its early stages.

Responsibilities

Take a new startup concept to market.

Oversee all the bases: business plan, marketing, product, financials, tactics.

Manage the roll-out strategy and budget.

Work with a very small team in startup mode to test, iterate and learn quickly.

Manage and liaise with external clients.

Move quickly and opportunistically.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in startups or early stage growing businesses.

Demonstrated leadership skills.

Proven ability to develop product/market fit.

Strategic planning with agile execution.

A deep working knowledge of the commercial digital marketplace.

A strong and practical commercial mindset in the small-medium fast-growth space.

Adept and skilled at converting a concept into a viable business.

Skilled with numbers, projections and financial reality.

A track record of juggling skills across all facets of a fast-growing business.

A highly competent manager.

Articulate, logical, strong presentation and negotiation skills.

A flexible mind that adapts and responds to ever-changing situations.

Ambitious to be part of a bold, creative, ambitious global startup in a vast market category.

Close date: Sunday, May 9

Close time: 11:59PM AEST

Email: [email protected]

To apply, please send through a resume and cover letter to [email protected].