Occupational health and safety: How to ensure your business is covered

Occupational health and safety has come to the forefront of Australian workplaces in 2020. Protecting both staff and customers from the spread of coronavirus has become every business owner’s responsibility. SMEs must ensure they follow COVID-safe programs that are designed to keep people safe while they work.

New procedures in occupational safety

New procedures and protocols have been put in place for Australian businesses, such as the National COVID-19 safe workplace principles.

Providing staff (and customers, where necessary) with the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is vital.

From physical distancing to implementing proper hygiene measures, increased regularity of cleaning and disinfecting, to full risk assessments and safety — taking care of health and hygiene must be a priority for businesses now and into the future. Two of the most important ways to do this is through the use of face masks and safety goggles.

Face masks are a must-have in the workplace

Protecting the face could make a world of difference.

From business professionals to your mailman, everyone is wearing face masks at the moment. Residents of Melbourne and Mitchell shire must wear a face covering whenever they leave their homes, unless an exception applies, according to new rules from the Department of Health and Human Services.

And with the World Health Organisation endorsing their use as a prevention for COVID-19, it’s no wonder they are selling out in stores and online.

Products like the Disposable P2 Valve Face Mask, Greencare Disposable KN95 Particulate Face Mask, the Paramount Safety Disposable Mask and the Greencare Disposable Surgical Face Mask provide all the protection you, your staff and your customers need (and you can easily pick them up in bulk which makes them much more affordable as well).

Safety goggles may assist in transmission prevention

Although goggles aren’t a necessity in most workplaces, they can undoubtedly assist in transmission prevention. One of the things we’re told with coronavirus is that if you have been out in public, you shouldn’t touch your face until you’ve had the chance to wash your hands thoroughly. COVID-19 has been found to be transmitted via fluid droplets, saliva or mucus; so, there’s good reason to believe it can be transmitted via the eyes.

Eye protection products, like the uvex carbonvision 9307 Safety Goggles, the Blue Rapta ‘BULLET’ General Purpose Safety Glasses and the uvex u-sonic Safety Goggles are designed to protect your eyes from harmful bacteria and germs. They also prevent the user from rubbing the eyes.

RSEA Safety specialise in provision of face shields, hand sanitiser, personal wipes and cleaning essentials including bleach and disinfectant. With more than 25 years in business, RSEA Safety is dedicated to ensuring people are safe, offering quality PPE, workwear, safety equipment and gear.