SMEs are adjusting to the ‘new normal’: whether that’s fine-tuning their remote working routine or heading back to the office. If there’s one thing we’ve learnt in recent months, it’s the importance of making sure your business is flexible and can be set-up for remote work as needed.

Aussie businesses need the communication tools to reach, and be reached by, customers and employees from anywhere so they can keep operations flowing. Finding the right tools to help your business doesn’t have to be expensive either — there are affordable solutions out there that won’t dent your bottom line.

“We moved our business to operating remotely and transitioned our staff to working from home,” says Jamie Simcock, office administrator at Carter Dickens Lawyers.

“We contacted iiNet and their support staff were extremely helpful. They were able to facilitate the transition, including helping to set up the BizPhone handsets at each of the staff’s home addresses.”

Here are a few tips to set your business up for remote working:

1. Set clear goals with your team

What goals are your employees working towards? Mapping out clear goals for your employees will help them to stay focused and keep tasks on track. Remember, the more detail the better.

2. Develop a communication plan

For most of us, it’s been an adjustment learning how to communicate with colleagues in our new working environment. Setting regular meetings and checking in with employees will mean everyone is on the same page and can communicate effectively.

3. Find an effective phone solution

A high-maintenance landline that’s stuck in one location just doesn’t serve the needs of the modern SME. That’s where iiNet BizPhone comes in. It’s a great mobile solution for small businesses as it works through a fixed line internet connection, so you can plug your handsets in to different locations and work remotely.

The best part? As Australia’s best value small business phone, BizPhone is an affordable solution.

BizPhone has a range of smart business features such as Auto Attendant. This gives businesses a custom menu to direct calls to the correct department or team members. So, customers won’t know whether you’re working from home or back in the office.

For example, after listening to a professional greeting, callers can dial one for sales and hear custom hold music until the call is answered. You can automatically forward calls to a mobile phone number after business hours. Or, in the event of a power outage, voice mail can be forwarded to email.

You can configure all of these features and more in BizPhone’s simple, online portal. That means unlike some phone systems, there are no hidden maintenance costs and you won’t need an expensive technician to configure it for you. The iiNet Business team is always ready to help if you need it.

It’s easy to integrate iiNet BizPhone into your business operations. For instance, in the vast majority of cases you won’t even need to change your phone number. With a range of standard, cordless and premium handsets available, iiNet BizPhone will be able to find the perfect fit for your business’ remote working needs at an affordable monthly price.