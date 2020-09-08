Reusable face masks are a crucial part of a COVID-normal world

Branded face masks have emerged as the requisite product of 2020. According to Promotional Products Apparel Corporation company director Peter Broggian, branded reusable face masks are the new win-win product for brands looking to raise awareness while keeping their employees and customers safe.

As the global fight against COVID-19 continues, reusable face masks have quickly become an integral part of our day-to-day lives. Face masks are now legally required throughout Victoria, including in the workplace. Face masks are currently also strongly recommended for people in both Sydney and Brisbane.

Getting it right the first time

Broggian reports that “many corporates at first rushed their purchasing decision based on suppliers that offered fast delivery times, only to be let down on both delivery timeframes and quality.”

“Many of our original quote request prospects are now returning with a first hand poor experience receiving a low quality branded face mask.”

All masks are not created equal

With so many Australians now in need of masks, brands and employers are embracing the opportunity to provide branded face masks. However, not all reusable masks are created equal. SmartCompany has identified seven key features to look for in a quality branded mask.

Seven must-have features of a quality reusable face mask

Three layers

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommends that reusable face masks should be made with three layers of fabric.

Ideally, these layers should include a polyester or polypropylene outer layer and a middle layer made from a breathable fabric blend. A breathable inner layer will become extra important as we move into summer.

Lastly, water-absorbing cotton makes for an ideal inner layer for a reusable mask.

Antibacterial treatment

Did you know that reusable face masks can be treated with an antibacterial technology that kills 99% of bacteria?

Quality reusable masks are made with fabric that’s been treated with an antibacterial solution, resulting in a superior defence against pathogens.

Water repellent

The best fabric masks are water repellent. This effect can be achieved by using a water resistant fabric like polyester or polypropylene for the outer layer of the mask and utilising a water repellent coating.

Adjustable ear toggles

If you’ve ever worn a mask for longer than the time taken for a brief trip to the shops, you’ll be aware that some masks can cause significant discomfort to the ears.

A quality reusable mask with adjustable ear toggles combats this problem by allowing a tailored comfortable fit no matter the shape or size of the ear. A comfortable fit around the ear will become even more important in the coming summer months.

Contoured shape

A contoured shaped mask is a must-have feature to ensure the mask sits properly on your face. Refraining from frequently adjusting your mask is part of good mask hygiene, so it’s essential that masks contour snugly to the face.

Choosing a mask design that contours correctly around the chin is especially important in order to avoid the risk of the mask riding up and impeding vision when worn for long periods.

Flexible nose strip

Practicality is key when it comes to face masks, which is why you should look for a flexible nose strip. These small strips sit over the bridge of your nose and can be adjusted to fit firmly, no matter your face shape.

Once the nose strip has been properly adjusted with sanitised hands, it will seal around your nose. This prevents the mask from slipping off the nose and also helps avoid foggy glasses.

Individual packaging

Last but not least, individual packaging is absolutely crucial when you’re looking at branded mask options. Quality masks must be packaged individually to prevent contamination on the journey from manufacturer to consumer.

Reusable masks are here to stay

Now is the perfect time to embrace the potential of branded masks as a means to increase brand awareness while keeping your employees and customers safe.

As COVID-19 OHS rules continue to be rolled out in workplaces across the country, employees are likely to be wearing masks for extended periods across the months or even years ahead.

A quality mask can make a huge difference to our quality of life moving forward. By keeping the seven must-have features in mind, you can rest easy knowing you’ve done your bit to keep things COVID safe.

