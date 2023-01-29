Secret-weapon software for sales and customer service in 2023

Retaining customers is harder than ever these days. In part because sampling and switching to new products and services has never been easier.

In fact, research suggests only 4% of customers would remain brand loyal after a “high-effort service experience”, such as being asked repeatedly for the same information. On the other hand, 94% of customers are more likely to repurchase following a “low-effort experience”.

Smart tech tools are now able to help sales and customer service departments become more collaborative and productive, and offer customers and prospects this special experience that will make a difference. But with a plethora of software on offer, it isn’t easy to identify those that will bring the best ROI, so we’ve selected a few that are likely to move the needle.

But first: what to look for in a software

Of course, SMBs have to be extra careful when investing in new tech. They simply don’t have the time or resources to waste on software that might not offer much bang for their buck.

Here are three things to keep front of mind when reviewing software solutions:

Find out which processes currently take the most time or resources, and look for tech that automates these tasks. Go for cloud-based solutions that are accessible from anywhere, so that hybrid and remote workers can also benefit from them. Check whether software options you are considering integrate with other tech that you use on a daily basis.

It’s important not to underestimate the game-changing potential of this last tip. Tech integrations facilitate the transfer of information between software solutions and teams, adding an extra layer of automation, reducing friction, and equipping people to do their best work.

An isolated tech tool won’t bring the same ROI or possibilities for automation and optimisation.

Aircall is the cloud-based phone system of choice for modern businesses. A voice platform that is easy to manage, collaborative, and integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools. Book a demo and try Aircall for free with our 7-day trial.

Secret-weapon software for sales and customer service

All of the following productivity-boosting tools offer free trials, multiple integrations, and come with an SMB-friendly price tag.

Hubspot

Hubspot is a reference in the world of CRMs. It enables companies to track and analyse their sales activities and pipeline in real-time. Over the years, Hubspot have launched additional solutions on top of their CRM, designed to help marketing and customer services teams create, automate and track marketing campaigns, or manage their helpdesk and interactions with customers. For those curious to try before buying, it has a free version.

Salesforce

Salesforce was the pioneer in CRM and has grown to a much larger suite of solutions designed to optimise and automate many aspects of sales, customer services and marketing. While getting the full Salesforce stack may be out of most small businesses’ budget, the vendor has developed a dedicated CRM for small businesses that caters to smaller budgets and beginners. A way for smaller businesses to offer themselves one of the reference tools in the world of business.

Aircall

Aircall is a phone system in the cloud. No need for landline phones and associated headaches and costs anymore, and Aircall can be used anywhere there is a decent internet connection, and from any device. It comes with a range of nifty features, including recording and sharing calls with other team members, call “whispering” to live-coach other team members when they speak to customers, note taking, call routing, voicemail or the ability to create new phone numbers in most countries in a few clicks. It also delivers useful analytics to understand and improve sales and CS operations. Finally, it integrates with more than 100 popular business tools, including all those mentioned in this article.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is great for gaining total oversight over sales. It is a sales and pipeline management tool that allows companies to track deals as they progress. It includes tools such as an email builder with built-in templates for sales, or notifications when prospects interact with emails (read, clicks…), and provides data and analytics for sales teams to keep refining their approach and technique.

Gorgias

Think of Gorgias as customer-support support. Specifically designed for online merchants and stores, it helps them prioritise, respond to, and collect data on customer requests across multiple channels, and is a ticket to faster, more effective customer support and services for online retailers.

Gong

Gong provides sales teams with data, insights and intelligence from customers and prospects interactions. The solution analyses conversations across phone, email and web conferencing channels, processes the full context—including top questions, action items, and relationship dynamics—to provide actionable insights for sales teams to close more deals.

Zendesk

Zendesk is a customer services and helpdesk / support ticketing platform, and a reference in the space. It allows organisations to manage their customer interactions and queries from different channels under one interface. Support agents can also collaborate directly on the platform (via a chat for example) if someone needs help, and each known customer has a profile that provides agents with an overview of their background with the organisation to help accelerate the resolution.

Customers’ loyalty will be hard earned in 2023, and won’t be achievable without top-notch sales and customer services. Tech tools can help achieve this, and create a competitive edge. The cloud has also helped lower the barrier for tech adoption, and many tools and opportunities to modernise are now within most small businesses’ financial reach.

Read now: How to drive sales and customer success collaboration