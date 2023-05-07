Simple checklist to help get sustainable packaging right for your business

With consumers putting increasing demand on businesses to address environmental concerns, limiting the harmful effects of product packaging is an easy way for small businesses to show off their environmental credentials. Not only does it contribute to the global effort to reduce waste and emissions, having sustainable packaging can drive up sales and build brand loyalty.

There are some simple steps all businesses can take to enhance their packaging sustainability — it’s as simple as using the appropriate labelling, taking steps to meet industry targets, and transitioning away from single-use plastics.

By following this three-step checklist, businesses can not only achieve their sustainable business goals but also safeguard their future and meet their customers’ expectations.

Use the right label



Consumers consider recycling to be the most obvious way they can help the environment and they want packaging to be clearly labelled so they can do their bit.

The problem is, the information commonly used on packaging is often confusing, missing or even incorrect. According to recent research, a majority (74%) of consumers want an evidence-based labelling system, the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL), on all packaging and 50% say they are more likely to buy products that use the ARL.

This is because the ARL provides clear and concise information about how packaging should be disposed of – including whether it belongs in the waste bin, the recycling bin, or if it requires special instructions such as flatten to recycle. It also provides information for all parts of the packaging, such as the lids and trays. It is the trusted choice of numerous businesses across the country, featured on over 250,000 products and is supported by all Australian governments.

With greenwashing a growing concern for regulators and consumers – it’s more important than ever for businesses to offer accurate, verifiable and clear recycling information, and with the ARL businesses can deliver this with confidence.

Stay ahead of government and industry targets



Governments and industry groups are increasingly setting targets for sustainable packaging, and small business owners need to stay ahead of the game in order to comply with these targets.

The 2025 National Packaging Targets are a prime example and have the support of the Australian industry and government and apply to all packaging used and sold in Australia.

The four unique targets include changes like making sure 100% of packaging is able to be reused, recycled or composted, using recycled materials wherever possible and phasing out all single-use problematic plastics like expanded polystyrene.

A great example of a business that has taken action to meeting these targets is family-business 4Legs, which has incorporated recycled plastic in their packaging and made the switch to recyclable materials, including a PET mono structure, which can be easily recycled in the kerbside system.

Phasing out single-use plastic



Single-use plastics are a major contributor to environmental pollution and Australia is a major offender. In fact, per head of population, we consume more plastics than any other nation – almost 60 kg a year – according to data from the Minderoo Foundation.

As a result, many governments are taking action to phase out these products and small business owners need to be familiar with the rules in their state or territory, and take action to phase out single-use plastic in their business operations.

For example, the NSW government banned single-use plastic in November 2022 and from 1 February 2023, it is an offence to sell, supply, distribute or provide banned single-use plastic items in Victoria. This includes, drinking straws, drink stirrers, plastic cutlery, plastic plates and cotton buds, as well as food service items and cups made from expanded polystyrene.

There are a range of sustainable alternatives available, such as reusable containers, recyclable packaging options, and bamboo or metal straws.

In addition to phasing out single-use plastic, small business owners can also look for ways to reduce the overall amount of packaging they use. This can include using more compact packaging, or using packaging that’s designed to be reused or refilled. This not only reduces the environmental impact, it also saves on packaging costs.

Keen to learn more about the sustainable packaging topics discussed in this article? Visit the ARL Marketplace today, which is home to a range of free educational resources, including a new online training course developed by the Australian Institute of Packaging, designed to help small businesses make the switch to more sustainable packaging options. Visit www.arlmarketplace.org.au to get started.

