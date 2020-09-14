SmartCompany has put together this comprehensive overview of grants and rebate programs available for SMEs throughout Australia, organised by industry. No matter your industry or needs, there’s something for everyone.

Industries listed

Export and trade industry grants

Tech industry grants

Startup and innovation industry grants

Manufacturing industry grants

Indigenous grants

Regional grants

Disaster recovery grants

Sustainability grants

Microcredit

Export and trade industry grants

How does it work?

The Federal Government’s Export Market Development Grant (EMDG) is a cash rebate program to encourage more Australian businesses to export.

The incentive is that eligible businesses will receive a cash refund for about 50% of overseas marketing expenses across 8 categories:



Advertising (Google, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, Influencers etc)

Overseas Representatives

Marketing Consultants/Agencies

Free Samples

Overseas Travel

Trade Fairs

Overseas buyers

IP & Trademarks

Who is eligible?

Australian businesses in most industries and services that are exporting or intending to export, and have spent money on international promotion.

It is non-competitive – if you are eligible, you will receive a grant.

How much?

Up to $150,000.

A first-time applicant can claim expenses as far back as 1 July 2018.

More details are available here.

Regional Economic Development Fund + Trade Support Scheme – NT

How does it work?

Rather than specifying a grant amount, the Regional Economic Development Fund and the Trade Support Scheme offer to cover up to 50% of businesses’ costs for both local economic development and international marketing activities.

Who is eligible?

NT businesses looking locally can potentially receive 50% of their costs funded by the territory government for practical projects with tangible outcomes, designed to benefit the state and its people, and that provide local employment. For NT businesses looking abroad, the government will also fund up to 50% of your international marketing projects, given you can demonstrate that the project will bring trade and economic benefits to the NT.

How much? Up to 50% of a project.

Tech industry grants

TechVouchers – NSW

How does it work?

The NSW TechVouchers program aims to increase inter-business collaboration between the state’s SMEs and the participants of the Boosting Business Innovation Program, namely research organisations and universities.

Who is eligible?

Businesses with fewer than 200 employees, under $30 million in turnover, and running for more than a year can apply for the voucher system, which could give you a voucher worth up to $15,000 to be used at any eligible partner. Businesses are able to match the applicable voucher amount in cash and in-kind.

How much? Matched vouchers with values of up to $15,000.

TechVouchers NSW is currently on hold but you can get more information on the program here.

Building Partnerships – NSW

How does it work?

Building Partnerships NSW offers to cover up to 35% of new pilot projects and new marketing partnerships.

Who is eligible?

Along with being tech-focused, the company has to be located in NSW and own the rights to commercialise its technology. If eligible, a business can receive grants of up to $100,000 to help cover the project’s costs.

How much? Up to $100,000.

Building Partnerships NSW is currently on hold but you can get more information on the program here.

You can find a full list of available small business grants in NSW here.

Startup and innovation industry grants

Minimum Viable Product – NSW

How does it work?

As the name suggests, this grant is available to NSW startups and SMEs to allow them to test their product with consumers to help get a proof-of-concept product or service off the ground.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, your company has to be pre-revenue with a proof-of-concept ready to test, and be able to demonstrate that at least 80% of the development costs will occur in NSW.

How much? Up to $25,000.

If you fit the bill, grants of up to $25,000 are available to cover up to 50% of approved project costs. Find out more and apply here.

LaunchVic – VIC

How does it work?

LaunchVic is the Victorian government’s agency for supporting startups and innovative SMEs in the state. It was given $60 million in the 2015 state budget to help fund local startups. The agency recently closed round eight of its funding. The fund’s overall goal is to foster the Victorian startup ecosystem into one that is internationally recognised, by bolstering the skills of its startup founders and promoting inclusion and diversity across the board.

How much? Unspecified.

One of LaunchVic’s most recent rounds, now closed, focused on Victoria’s health sector.

Keep an eye on the agency’s website and apply here to be kept in the loop for further rounds.

Matched funding for startups and small business to access CSIRO support – National

How does it work?

The CSIRO Kick-Start program provides matched funding to Australian startups and very small SMEs to utilise CSIRO expertise to undertake research activities that will enable a startup or small business to research a new idea with commercial potential, develop a novel or improved product or process and/or test a novel product or material.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, a startup or small business must:

have an Australian company number (ACN);

be registered for GST;

have your primary place of business within Australia;

demonstrate the ability to dollar-match the funding;

have an annual turnover of less than $1.5 million, in the current and each of the two previous financial years; or

have been a registered company for less than three years.

How much? Matched funding between $10,000-$50,000.

Read more about this program here.

Business Development Fund – QLD

How does it work?

The Business Development Fund is a fairly stock-standard grant for businesses in Queensland, providing up to $2.5 million in funding to businesses that are developing or commercialising an innovative product or service.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, businesses need to find a co-investor to match the funding provided by the government and be prepared for both the co-investor and the Fund to become shareholders in the business.

How much? Between $125,000 and $2.5 million.

For Queensland-based companies looking to find out more, head here.

Manufacturing industry grants

Future Industries Manufacturing Program – VIC

How does it work?

If you’re an innovative manufacturing company in Victoria, the Future Industries Manufacturing Program could be for you — providing you have the funds to back it up.

Who is eligible?

This grant program encourages manufacturers in Victoria to invest in new manufacturing technologies and processes as a way to increase growth, hire more people, and improve productivity. However, if companies want to be eligible, they’ll need the capital to complement the grant, as companies are expected to match $3 for every $1 granted through the program.

How much? Up to $500,000.

More information about the program can be found here.

Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Growth Voucher System – TAS

How does it work?

The grant only operates as a voucher grant and is similarly only available to advanced manufacturing businesses in industries such as quality assurance, design, and “disruptive technologies”.

Who is eligible?

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Growth Voucher System grant is available to businesses in Tasmania that have a focus on manufacturing, innovation, and market expansion. For this grant, businesses must have an annual turnover between $300,000 and $20 million and be able to fund half of their intended project.

How much? Up to $15,000.

Details on the grant are available here.

Indigenous grants

Indigenous Business Development Program – NT

How does it work?

If you’re an indigenous business owner in the NT, you can receive up to $30,000 in funding to help start or continue growing your business.

How much? Up to $30,000.

Applications must show commitments where appropriate from indigenous land councils. Find out more here.

Regional grants

Regional Jobs Fund + Stronger Regional Communities Plan – VIC

How does it work?

At its core, the Victorian Regional Jobs Fund acts as a way to support businesses to create more jobs in regional and rural parts of the state across the streams of investment attraction, innovation and productivity, employment, market access, and skills development.

Who is eligible?

The total value of the fund is around $500 million, but there is no set amount of funding companies can receive. Instead, applications are judged on a case-by-case basis and companies can request certain amounts. The funding does not need to be matched.

How much? It varies/$50,000.

To be eligible, businesses must be undertaking activities to make or keep rural and regional jobs in Victoria.

More information can be found here.

Complementing this is the Stronger Regional Communities Plan, which provides up to $50,000 to private sector businesses to help retain jobs in regional Victoria.

Back to Work South East Queensland – QLD

How does it work?

The lack of employment opportunities for elderly and long-term unemployed and underemployed people has long been an issue for the Australian economy, and the Back to Work program ran by the Queensland government is attempting to ameliorate this.

Who is eligible?

Businesses in certain regional areas of Queensland that employ elderly, young, or long-term unemployed people can claim payments of up to $20,000 for doing so.

How much? Up to $20,000.

Businesses must have a proven and reputable track record in employing people, and demonstrate a “genuine commitment to ongoing employment of the employee”.

Find out more about the funding here.

Disaster recovery grants

Small Business Bushfire Recovery Grant – SA

How does it work?

Small businesses located in Yorketown, Cudlee Creek, Kangaroo Island and Keilira may apply for the Small Business Bushfire Recovery Grant, which offers financial assistance of up to $50,000 to bushfire-affected small businesses for costs associated with clean-up, restoration and rebuilding.

Who is eligible?

Small businesses that:

are located within the bushfire-affected regions;

have suffered direct damage to premises and/or tools of trade;

are a registered business and have less than 20 full-time employees and;

are a small business in development and it is deemed that they will be developed into a small business.

How much? Up to $50,000.

For further details, click here.

Small Business Transformation Grants – Melbourne

How does it work?

Small businesses located in the Melbourne CBD, Southbank, Docklands and World Trade Centre impacted by COVID-19 can apply for a transformation grant of up to $5000 through the City of Melbourne.

Who is eligible?

This grant is targeted at the small businesses most affected by decreased foot-traffic in Melbourne. Businesses must employ no more than 50 FTE employees and be part of the JobKeeper scheme. The business must have a ‘bricks and mortar’ presence within the City of Melbourne municipal boundary.

How much? Up to $5000

Find out more here.

Business Support Fund Expansion – VIC

How does it work?

The Business Support Fund has been expanded to support Victorian businesses impacted by extended COVID-19 restrictions. Eligible businesses may apply for this grant for the purposes of meeting business costs, seeking business advice, business development or any other supporting activities.

Who is eligible?

Eligible businesses must be located in Victoria and enrolled in the JobKeeper scheme. Businesses must employ staff and have an annual payroll of less than $3 million in 2019-20. Businesses that have received benefits from another component of the Victorian Government Economic Survival Package are still able to apply.

How much?

$10,000 for employing businesses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire,

$5,000 for employing businesses in regional Victorian local government areas excluding Mitchell Shire.

Click here for further information and application details.

CBD Small Hospitality Grant – Melbourne

How does it work?

The CBD Small Hospitality Grant provides additional support for SMEs in the hospitality industry in Melbourne’s CBD, in light of the impact of stage four COVID-19 restrictions.

Who is eligible?

Businesses must be a previous recipient of the Business Support Fund and operate a hospitality business in the Melbourne CBD, World Trade Centre, Southbank or Docklands with a capacity of 11 or more seats.

How much? $5,000 or $15,000 depending on the capacity of the business.

More details can be found here.

Sustainability grants

Bin Trim Rebates Program – NSW

How does it work?

The Bin Trims program is run by the Environmental Protection Agency in NSW and aims to increase workplace recycling by offering rebates to SMEs that install recycling equipment. It’s also available to small-scale recyclers managing SME waste in NSW.

Who is eligible?

If you’re a small to medium-sized business in NSW (with up to 399 employees), you could be eligible for a rebate of anywhere between $1000 and $50,000 by implementing on-site recycling equipment.

How much? Up to $50,000.

Get your Bin Trim assessment and apply for the rebate here.

Microcredit

Microcredit Loan Program – ACT

How does it work?

Businesses or aspiring business owners in the AC can take advantage of a range of microcredit loans. Low-income earners looking to start a business can receive interest-free loans of up to $3000 or low-interest loans up to $10,000 to help grow their business through new equipment purchases.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, your combined family income has to be under $75,000 and you must have an established or semi-established business in the ACT.

How much? Up to $10,000.

More information is available here.