SmartCompany partners with Launchpad Australia to supercharge small business

Whether you’re a small business that’s starting up or scaling up, there’s no denying that founders need a supportive community, and strong networks, to navigate the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. Especially if they’re going to make it past the four year mark, by which 48% of small businesses have gone bust.

This is why SmartCompany is excited to partner with Launchpad Australia when it launches in Sydney on 2 August.

“Odette is a one-woman powerhouse propelling small businesses into the stratosphere with wonderfully effective mentoring and training. Chris is an entrepreneur with a massive heart and technology smarts who wants to share the secrets of her success with everyone. Their co-creation Launchpad is a hugely exciting platform and community: we’re thrilled to help spread the word.” says Simon Crerar, editor-in-chief, SmartCompany.

At the launch, founders Chris Edwards and Odette Barry will moderate a panel discussion featuring experts Kirstin Hunter, Managing Director at Techstars; Rachael Wilde, Co-Founder & CMO at tbh Skincare; and Anaita Sarkar, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Packaging and Author of Sell Anything Online.

Capitalising on success in the Asian market

Serial entrepreneur Chris Edwards founded Launchpad Singapore in 2022. As the Founder of Honeycombers, a lifestyle media platform based in South East Asia that generates over 1 million monthly views and seven figures in annual revenue, she saw the need to create business networking opportunities without the cringe. Following Launchpad Singapore’s remarkable growth, and fielding increasingly persistent calls from Australian business owners, she was convinced to bring Launchpad to home soil.

Launchpad supports entrepreneurs in growing and scaling purpose-led businesses through a supportive, ethics-led, and educational platform and community. Within a tiered membership structure, it offers a range of resources, networking opportunities and expert support.

By leveraging the media and public relations background of Chris, and co-founder Odette Barry, the community also incorporates PR and media opportunities into each membership offering.

‘Over 91% of small business owners have experienced an increase in costs over the past 12 months. These rising costs present significant challenges for anyone who just wants to ‘do the do,’’ said Chris. ‘However a lack of cash or resources isn’t the number one reason that most owners fall out of love with their business, It’s the loneliness and burnout resulting from a lack of community surrounding your entrepreneurial pursuits.’

‘Launchpad is the missing link. Not only do we grant members access to a supportive business community, but to a brilliant hive mind, abundant with the knowledge and expertise in areas that our members may be lacking.’

After building the Launchpad brand in Singapore (it currently boasts 450 members across six countries), it would have been easy for Chris to ride solo into the Australian market. Instead, she brought her business BFF along for the ride, Odette Barry, founder of renowned micro-PR agency, Odette & Co whose signature Hack Your Own PR program and podcast has transformed the media visibility of hundreds of Australian businesses.

Navigating entrepreneurship is easier with business besties

‘I’ve always been a fan of community; successfully growing my PR business without one would have been impossible,’ said Odette. ‘For example, my business relationship with Chris inspired me to launch my business in Singapore. She facilitated introductions with local PR agencies, nurtured my commercial nous to negotiate, and improved my sales skills and leadership capabilities.

‘Most startups know they need Instagram, Xero or Shopify,’ said Odette. ‘Launchpad should also be top of mind when starting a new business. By supporting founders in those early stages, we’ll increase business survival rates.’

Business owners are invited to attend the launch of Launchpad Australia on Wednesday 2 August in Sydney. Purchase tickets.

Business owners interested in joining Launchpad Australia are also invited to register for a membership.