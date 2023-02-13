Start 2023 on the right foot with this easy end-of-year tech transformation

There’s nothing like the promise of an easier, simpler way to work to get everyone in your team fired up for the year. And there’s never been a better time to think about digitising key workplace tasks. The here-to-stay nature of remote/hybrid work, coupled with the growing threat of cyber attacks, means you need the very best tools and technologies to enable your teams to thrive – wherever they’re working.

There’s also the world’s collective environmental consciousness to consider. Doing what you can, as a business, to become more sustainable will reflect positively on your brand and make your employees feel better about coming to work every day.

Which leads us to the one tech transformation every business should be thinking. This simple change can make all the difference to your team’s productivity, to your bottom line, and to the environment.

It’s this: Get rid of paper. And the easiest way to do it? Switch to DocuSign for all your contracts and agreements. Here are three great reasons to make the switch.

Discover how DocuSign can help your business reach new goals. Claim your free trail today.

1. Using DocuSign helps your team smash its targets

With skills shortages hitting the headlines across industries, you need to do whatever you can to hold onto the staff that you’ve got. A great way to do this is by giving them access to tools and technologies that make their work days easier and more satisfying. After all, no-one wants to get stuck doing repetitive, menial tasks. By automating mundane processes like preparing documents for signing, you boost overall productivity and empower employees to focus on more rewarding activities.

2. Using DocuSign boosts your bottom line

Switching to DocuSign for your contracts and agreements will help give your bottom line a 2023 makeover. With DocuSign, you save on average $36 per agreement; as well as an 80% faster turnaround time on your contracts. And, if signed contracts means more revenue, then not only are you saving money by digitising but you’re also helping to bring in more money, faster.

3. Using DocuSign is better for the planet

​​Since 2003, DocuSign has helped businesses around the world replace over 38 billion sheets of paper with digital processes – saving over 4 million trees, 18 billion litres of water, and over 100 million kilograms of waste in this time.

Every business that makes the switch to DocuSign is helping us grow this impressive tally, and you can, too. By reducing your reliance on paper and postage, you’re helping to reduce the carbon footprint in your business, a win for your ESG targets and for the planet.

Now is the perfect time to digitise your agreements

With the New Year nearly upon us, why not start 2023 with a clean, paper-free slate? With your customers and suppliers off on holidays, you’ve got plenty of time to perfect the process of setting up DocuSign templates and sending envelopes (as you’ll quickly discover, it takes hardly any time at all). And don’t forget, DocuSign Professional Services is on-hand to help with your implementation so you can hit the ground running.

