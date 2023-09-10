Start your AI journey at our exclusive events

Salesforce and SmartCompany are combining forces to help small businesses understand how to implement artificial intelligence (AI) across their operations safely and ethically.

This partnership comes following YouGov research, commissioned by Salesforce, that found 90% of Australian workers are already using AI in daily work tasks. Yet, just 17% have been comprehensively trained on how to use AI safely.

To help small businesses safely incorporate AI into their operations, we are hosting two events on Practical AI for Small Business – Understanding practical application, safety and ethics in the real world on 21 September in Sydney and on 11 October in Melbourne.

This year will forever be known as the year of AI. But it’s still early days for this technology, and businesses are still working out how to implement it across their operations in a risk-free way.

AI can transform every aspect of business, from HR to IT, sales, customer service and marketing. But at the same time, businesses need to be aware and prepared for accompanying cybersecurity risks and ethical considerations.

An award-winning tech journalist, Tegan Jones, Senior Tech Reporter at SmartCompany, will host both the Sydney and Melbourne events and share her learnings about how AI can help small businesses be more productive.

Rowena Westphalen, Senior Vice President of Innovation APAC for Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management will deliver the keynote address at both events. Rowena is one of the leading experts in using AI to support better outcomes for businesses and their customers. She believes AI will revolutionise business.

It’s an opportunity to learn all about how Salesforce’s powerful AI features can help your business grow and scale with its productivity and personalisation tools. The keynote will cover how small businesses can start implementing AI tools right now, in a safe, secure way, covering ethics, safety, data protection and customer trust.

These events will also feature a fascinating panel of experts, who will offer a well-rounded view of the potential for AI for small businesses.

The Sydney event on September 21 will feature panellist Ben Willis, CTO, MadeComfy and Ankit Paliwal, Head of Technology, Investor Kit.

The Melbourne event on October 11 will feature panellist Nam Truong, Digital + Innovation, Law Squared.

The panels will be moderated by Simon Crerar, Editor-in-Chief, SmartCo. Media.

AI will deliver a competitive advantage for your business, and it’s vital to start exploring its potential to be a game-changer now.

Tickets to these events are free but limited, so secure your spot now. It’s your chance to connect with some of the leading AI experts in Australia and network with like-minded businesses that are also exploring how new technologies will help them succeed in the future.

