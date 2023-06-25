The expert’s guide to nailing your EOFY planning

As we approach the end of another financial year, it’s crucial that business owners plan strategically in order to navigate the uncertain terrain ahead. That’s why our must-attend webinar, Nailing EOFY: How an expert plans for the new financial year, will help you master your EOFY essentials. Here’s a sneak peek into the themes our expert panellists will explore.

Lessons from economic uncertainty and the AI boom

The current climate of economic uncertainty is teaching small to medium businesses some valuable lessons. Our panel of experts — Bruce Billson, Ombudsman of Australian Small Business & Family Enterprise, Jody Sitters of MYOB, Cat Bloxsom of Cardigang — will dive into the intersection of economic challenges and advancements in generative AI.

Armed with their insights, you will be able to leverage the right technologies to drive growth and stay competitive. They will also explore the latest projections for FY24, helping you make more informed decisions for your business over the long term.

Sign up for our free upcoming webinar, Nailing EOFY: Your expert guide to preparing and planning for the new financial year, to position yourself and your business for a prosperous FY24 and beyond.

Why automation is a growth pathway

In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, it’s essential that small to medium businesses start integrating automation in their day-to-day operations. Not only can these solutions streamline key business processes, but there are products on the market right now that will save you time and money across payroll, invoicing and inventory management — as well as minimise human errors and enhance overall efficiency.

To help illustrate the practical benefits of automation for small to medium businesses, our experts will describe the different technologies they use in their everyday operations. By understanding how automation has transformed their own businesses, you can then apply those successes to your own organisation.

The webinar will also discuss the concept of ‘digital disconnection’, supported by research from MYOB. This highlights the importance of automation and provides evidence-based support for its implementation. Our experts will shed light on why there’s an urgency around embracing automation in order to stay competitive.

Enhancing efficiency, productivity and financial management

Learn about small changes you can implement in your business right now to drive new efficiencies and secure your future success. By reinvesting resources from time-consuming, manual admin tasks, you can focus on critical functions that drive growth and improve the customer experience.

The reality is that we are operating in an uncertain economic environment — one in which managing finances requires a strategic approach. Our panellists will share practical tips and tools to help you navigate financial challenges, analyse and manage risks effectively, optimise cash flow and make sound financial decisions that propel your business forward.

Invest in your SME’s future

This enlightening and practical webinar will be rich with guidance on how to nail your EOFY planning. Join us as our expert panel reveal their essential EOFY checklists, explore key trends and demonstrate exactly how automation can unlock growth for your small to medium business.

