The simple integration that’s shaping the future of online retail

No matter where you are along your business journey, staying ahead of the curve is essential to protect your long-term aspirations. It’s no wonder, then, that integrating various technologies and apps into your existing systems has emerged as a powerful way to streamline your operations and drive superior growth.

Integration is now an essential business tool

Particularly among those who are not tech-savvy, finding and integrating new business technologies has often been unfairly maligned as an overly complex task. But integrating the right solutions into your existing systems is far more user-friendly than you might imagine — not to mention a highly practical way to bring all your business processes together.

Shopify is one solution that is powering more than a million businesses worldwide. Whether you’re selling online, in retail stores or on-the-go, integrating Shopify with MYOB automates a wealth of tasks while giving you the tools to create your ultimate online store — here’s how.

1. Build and customise your online store

With Shopify for MYOB via Amaka, you can harness the power of a complete commerce platform to build and customise your online store that is synced to your accounting software. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to expand, Shopify gives you the flexibility to design an eCommerce site that reflects your brand identity and attracts customers.

Shopify also lets you sell across multiple channels — web, mobile, in-person, brick-and-mortar locations, pop-up shops. This omnichannel approach guarantees your products will reach a wider audience and maximises your sales potential. You can also integrate with your social media channels and online marketplaces to open up potential new revenue streams.

2. Everything lives in the cloud

Gone are the days of being tied to a physical office or a specific device to manage your business. MYOB and Shopify’s 100% cloud-based and hosted platform gives you the freedom to access and run your business from anywhere with an internet connection. This means you can stay connected and make informed decisions on the go, whether you’re at home, travelling or in a different time zone.

Being completely based in the cloud also means you don’t have to worry about software and server upgrades or maintenance issues. You’ve therefore got more time to focus on what matters most: growing your business.

3. Consolidation and integration

Juggling multiple tools and systems for your products, inventory, payments and shipping can get complicated. But by integrating Shopify with your existing MYOB set-up using Amaka, means you don’t need to waste time and money stitching together disparate systems and data. Instead, MYOB acts as a centralised hub, grouping these essential technologies and streamlining your daily operations.

You can also seamlessly integrate with other tools you need to make your business more efficient. From accounting software to CRM systems to marketing automation tools and more, you’re able to build a tailored ecosystem that meets your particular needs.

Shaping your future with eCommerce integrations

Technologies like Shopify and MYOB are shaping the future of online retail, with integration and automation tools at the heart of this transformation. So whether you’re looking to start up an online business or simply need a solution that lets you manage your operations while on-the-go, leveraging the power of integration can set your business up for success in the dynamic world of online retail.

MYOB is more than accounting software, it’s a business management platform that helps businesses take care of their customers, supply chain, employees, projects, finances, accounting and tax workflows – managed all in one place. Start with an easy and flexible solution that’s right for any stage of your business. Find out more here.

