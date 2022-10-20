This free event will take your CX skills to the next level

To build and maintain a thriving business, you need to keep customers coming back – and the only way to do that is to give them a great experience each and every time they engage with you.

That’s all pretty straightforward, in theory, but do a little digging and things immediately start to get more complicated. For example, what does a great CX actually look like and how have customer expectations changed post-COVID? What are the subtle signs that your business is dropping the ball? And, in this more-digital-than-ever era, what tools and platforms are there to help SMEs deliver a consistently seamless, value-adding and memorable CX?

You’ll hear the answers to these questions and more at two in-person events on October 25 in Sydney and October 27 in Melbourne. As well as being excellent networking opportunities, these free events are a chance to transform your thinking on CX and take your skills to the next level, thanks to insights and expertise from a range of industry thought-leaders.

Who will be speaking?

At each of these events, you’ll hear directly from a panel of experts from Vodafone NZ, Deloitte, NAB and/or NIB talking about how their company’s approach to CX has changed and evolved. They’ll also explain how SMEs can leverage tools to accelerate innovation within their own businesses.

But first, speakers from Deloitte and then AWS will discuss the future of CX and outline the importance of creating a seamless connection between your digital team and contact centre teams.

Closing the gap between your contact centre and digital teams

The pandemic forced most businesses to completely overhaul their digital operations and, at the same time, permanently changed the role of the contact centre.

Unfortunately, these sudden changes have potentially led to a separation between contact centres and digital teams, which has serious implications for CX. In fact, non-compatible contact centre tech stacks are a challenge shared by many SMEs.

Both Sydney and Melbourne events will feature a keynote talk by Deloitte duo Simon Stefanoff and Michelle Crain on the vital importance of maintaining the connection between your contact centre and digital teams.

What Simon and Michelle have to offer

Michelle’s specialty area is her deep knowledge of planning tools and solutions for successful customer engagement. She is currently the cognitive CX director at Deloitte, and has over 15 years of experience in customer engagement ecosystems and transformations. As such, she has vast experience in “contact centre technologies, customer engagement strategy, human-centred design for CX, channel strategy, and AWS cognitive CX solutions”.

Simon’s expertise lies in contact centre transformation. As the digital contact centre lead at Deloitte Digital, he has nearly two decades of experience “designing and delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions for organisations across Australia, the UK, and Europe”. He’s passionate about helping his clients “create omnichannel-assisted service experiences that leverage the best of AI and human workforces”

Together, Simon and Michelle will explain how subtle signs your CX is suffering could indicate a lack of digital ecosystem compatibility, and what you can do about it. Their talk includes how to heal your CX by leveraging key integrations, conversational intelligence, shifting from CRM to CDP, and progressing personalisation techniques.

Leveraging tech to improve CX

Following this keynote address by Simon and Michelle, Pasquale DeMaio, the vice president of Amazon Connect, will enlighten event attendees on the external forces impacting modern contact centres and explain how they can deliver a superior CX by accelerating innovation.

He will share stories illustrating how Amazon can help organisations delight their customers, save time and effort through the use of analytics, insights and optimisations, and generally increase productivity.

Pasquale has 20 years of experience delivering world-class B2B and B2C products and, before joining Amazon Connect, worked on machine learning, augmented reality, maps, and mobile. His specialties include “operating SaaS at scale, delivering great customer experiences, and UX and technology innovation”, and he led the charge to make Amazon Connect a publicly available service.

Dig deeper to transform and strengthen your business

Now more than ever, businesses need a strong and unwavering commitment to CX to survive and thrive. Don’t miss this free opportunity to dig deeper into the future of CX and pick up game-changing strategies from industry experts and thought-leaders.