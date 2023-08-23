Unique opportunity to learn from leading business gurus closing soon

SMEs wishing to gain valuable insights from Australian business leaders still have a chance to enter to get a seat at the table at Flight Centre Business Travel’s Money Can’t Buy Workshop.

With entries closing 15 September 2023, ten representatives from across five lucky small to medium-sized businesses have the opportunity to win* exclusive seats at the table among industry experts for the unique workshop, to be held in late November at Flight Centre’s Global Headquarters in Brisbane.

Tailor-made sessions over the two-day workshop, delivered by business leaders from Flight Centre Travel Group, Virgin Australia and beyond, will cover topics from leadership, emotional intelligence, marketing, people and culture, sustainability and more.

Learn more and enter for your chance to win* exclusive access to the Money Can’t Buy Workshop

We can reveal that two of the workshop presenters will include Clinton Hearne, Flight Centre Travel Group’s Global Head of Marketing, and Michelle Degenhardt, Flight Centre Travel Group’s Global Sustainability Officer.

Clinton Hearne said his session at the workshop would give insight into Flight Centre’s award-winning marketing strategies and provide opportunities for SMEs to refine and critique their marketing approach.

“Sales and marketing are the lifeblood for all SMEs, but marketing activities can often get overlooked in the daily happenings of running a business.

“Smart marketing is the key to future success, and I look forward to sharing and discussing personalised approaches to help the workshop attendees target the right customers with the right messages.”

Michelle Degenhardt said, “I am excited to present at the Money Can’t Buy Workshop to share the work we are doing in sustainability as an organisation and to inspire action across other industries.

“We firmly believe in the power of collaboration and recognise that no significant change can be achieved alone.

“I look forward to sharing these ideas and also learning from SMEs at the workshop.”

Seats are limited for this unique opportunity to provide an immersive, intimate and one-to-one experience for the attendees.

Flight Centre Business Travel’s Global Leader, Cameron Harris, said that the response to this year’s workshop had once again been outstanding, after great feedback from those who participated last year.

“Our Money Can’t Buy Workshop provides unique access to a range of business expertise that you wouldn’t be able to access anywhere else,” Cameron said. “For any SME owner wanting to accelerate their career and take their business to the next level, this represents a unique opportunity to gain expert knowledge to take back to their businesses.”

“We are delighted to partner again with Virgin Australia and to offer our leadership expertise to run the workshop sessions.”

Here’s what some of the 2022 attendees had to say about the Money Can’t Buy Workshop experience:

“The entire workshop went above and beyond my expectations. All presenters were extremely informative. The Money Can’t Buy Workshop has been a wonderful and inspiring experience. I love the authenticity and transparency.” -M. Hays

“Being selected was a privilege and more emphasis should be placed on the ‘Money Can’t Buy workshop’, as it really is.” -D. Osman

Flight Centre Business Travel’s Money Can’t Buy Workshop

What’s included:

Two tickets to Flight Centre Business Travel’s two-day Money Can’t Buy Workshop at Flight Centre’s Global HQ in Brisbane

An all-access pass to new networks, mentors and guidance

Hosted lunch and drinks

Return Virgin Australia flights to Brisbane (from within Australia)

Return Brisbane airport transfers

One night’s accommodation at a TFE Hotels property in Brisbane.

Entering is simple:

Register your details here before 15 September 2023. Sign up to Virgin Australia’s Business Flyer program (for free!) before 15 September 2023. Book a return Virgin Australia flight through Flight Centre Business Travel between 1 August – 15 September 2023.

That’s it! Every eligible booking receives one entry into the draw to attend Flight Centre Business Travel’s Money Can’t Buy Workshop. The more you book, the more chances you have to win!

*Terms and conditions apply.

