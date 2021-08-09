By now most people are familiar with the notion that video content is king. According to research from Wyzowl and Biteable:

In 2021 a whopping 86% of businesses use video as a marketing tool.

93% of marketers who use video say that it’s an important part of their marketing strategy.

87% of video marketers reported that video gives them a positive ROI

84% of video marketers say video has been effective for generating leads

94% of marketers agree that videos have helped increase user understanding of their product or service

87% of video marketers say that video has increased traffic

91% of marketers feel the pandemic has made video more important for brands

One Melbourne-based video enthusiast predicted this popularity shift over ten years ago when he founded We Make Online Videos (WeMOV).

Garth Stone was an avid snowboarder and skateboarder when he decided to pick up a camera and start filming his adventures. The video bug bit hard and Stone pursued a career in the industry working for a Melbourne-based production house.

This was back when such companies were making expensive corporate videos and delivering on DVD. They were using big, clunky cameras and graphics that would be deemed cringe-worthy by today’s standards.

“I grew frustrated with lengthy production timelines, antiquated processes and restrictive costs,” Stone tells SmartCompany.

“New technology was emerging that I could see was going to revolutionise the video production process, however I noticed a resistance from the status quo.”

Stone witnessed a changing of the guard when DSLR cameras started offering superior video capabilities to the far more expensive and cumbersome broadcast cameras of the time.

“It was clear to me that video was the future, so with the support of some talented, like minded people around me, we launched WeMOV.”

Stone took a leap of faith and went out on his own with a Canon 5D, a laptop and some starter editing software.

With a small list of dedicated clients, Stone honed his skills and set the foundations for WeMOV. The business is centred around the most attentive customer service, fastest turnaround times and exceptional value for money.

“Traditionally clients have had two options to produce video content. Big ad agencies and little one-man-bands,” Stone explains.

“The big agencies are super expensive and one-man-bands are cheap but can take a very long time as they can only work on one project at a time.

By slotting in between the two traditional players and offering the best customer service, highest quality video and exceptional value for money we have claimed this gap in the market.”

It has been these core values that have seen WeMOV grow its client list to include some of Australia’s largest supermarkets, banks, government organisations and NFPs.

A few years later, Stone’s colleague Josh Drever joined the company after a ten year stint heading up sales departments for agencies in Australia and abroad. This partnership dynamic has enabled the team to focus on customer service and delivery which has ensured 100% client satisfaction and enabled this plucky startup to grow into one of Australia’s largest and most trusted video production houses.

This year WeMOV is celebrating its ten year anniversary by opening offices in Sydney and Brisbane. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the demand for video content and the strategic presence along the East coast has enabled WeMOV to better service its new and existing clients.

“Video and online visual content has become a critical marketing and communications tool during this pandemic. Huge portions of Australians have been working from home, and there has been a massive demand for online content,” Drever explains.

“We have been able to strategically position ourselves across the east coast, while also positioning ourselves for the next growth phase.”

WeMOV specialises in both 2D and 3D animation, motion graphics and live-action video content creation. Furthermore, in the past two years WeMOV has emerged as a go-to for companies looking to take physical events online through its live streaming services.

A one-stop shop, WeMOV also offers photography services, graphic design, virtual reality, aerial cinematography and will be introducing digital services to close out a full suite of visual content creation services.

Stone and Drever are proud of what they have achieved in the past ten years and even more excited about the next ten.

Stone explains their plans include establishing offices around the country as well as sales offices overseas.

“Our longer term expansion plans include opening offices in the other capital cities, making us a national organisation.

This will allow us to better service our national clients and offer new levels of service Australia-wide.”

The duo say that at the core of their success is the company’s values. Having both worked in the corporate world before going out on their own, their top priority has always been to create a fun environment and inclusive culture.

“We believe that if our staff love coming to work and enjoy what they do, it will show in the quality of the work and also make us an employer of choice, attracting the best talent the industry has to offer,” Drever says.

“We invite clients to give us a try and experience the WeMOV service for themselves to see why some of Australia’s biggest companies and brands keep coming back to WeMOV for all their visual content needs.”