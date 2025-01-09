Ask Us Anything: Connecting you to expert mentors

About the expert…



Donna McGeorge is a best-selling author and international speaker on the topic of productivity and creating space for what’s important. Her books include The ChatGPT Revolution, and the It’s About Time book series including The 25 Minute Meeting, The First 2 Hours and The 1 Day Refund.

Donna believes it’s about time we got off the vicious cycle of being out of control, overwhelmed and at risk of failing at the important things.

She is passionate about enhancing the large amount of time we spend in our workplace (too much,for many) to ensure it is effective and productive, as well as enjoyable.

Donna believes that workplaces are complex, but not hard. More often than not it’s getting the

simple things right, consistently, that has the greatest impact.

She also knows that when we decide to be intentional, we can surprise ourselves with what we can achieve.