Ask Us Anything: Connecting you to expert mentors

SmartCompany is proud to introduce Ask Us Anything, a new 12-part series in partnership with Optus. Each month, we'll connect you to expert mentors, specialising in different topics around owning and running a small business.
SmartCompany is proud to introduce Ask Us Anything, a new 12-part series in partnership with Optus. Each month, we’ll connect you to expert mentors, specialising in different topics around owning and running a small business.

This month, productivity expert Donna McGeorge will answer all your questions about how to plan your 2025, so submit your questions below:

Watch this space for when Donna’s questions are answered from March 2025.

About the expert…


Donna McGeorge is a best-selling author and international speaker on the topic of productivity and creating space for what’s important. Her books include The ChatGPT Revolution, and the It’s About Time book series including The 25 Minute Meeting, The First 2 Hours and The 1 Day Refund.

Donna believes it’s about time we got off the vicious cycle of being out of control, overwhelmed and at risk of failing at the important things.

She is passionate about enhancing the large amount of time we spend in our workplace (too much,for many) to ensure it is effective and productive, as well as enjoyable.

Donna believes that workplaces are complex, but not hard. More often than not it’s getting the
simple things right, consistently, that has the greatest impact.

She also knows that when we decide to be intentional, we can surprise ourselves with what we can achieve.

Explore the series

SmartCompany is proud to introduce Ask Us Anything: Connecting you to expert mentors, a new 12-part series in partnership with Optus. Each month, we’ll deal with a different topic around owning and running a small business. You’ll get the chance to send in your own questions for each theme and a business expert will answer three of them, offering their own insight shaped by years of business experience.

  1. Ask Us Anything: Connecting you to expert mentors
  2. Ask Us Anything: e-commerce expert Paul Waddy answers your online retail questions.
  3. Ask Us Anything: People Management expert Christina Foxwell answers your team performance questions.
  4. Ask Us Anything: Cybersecurity expert Karissa Breen answers your burning online safety questions
  5. Special edition ‘Ask Us Anything’: Psychologist Dervla Loughnane answers your SMB mental health questions
  6. Branding expert Michel Hogan answers your killer brand questions
  7. Artificial Intelligence trailblazer Barb Hyman answers your burning AI questions
  8. Finance expert Jason Andrew answers your EOFY questions
  9. Ask Us Anything, the new series that answers all your small business questions

About our partner

Optus

Optus

At Optus, we understand that running a small business is no small feat. Optus keeps you and your business connected with 24/7 online support, an award-wining network and access to a community of business experts. When your business needs support, we’re all in.

