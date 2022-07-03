digital modernisation
eBook: Business transformation through digital modernisation

Embrace new ways of building applications and services.

Today’s businesses must adapt to rapidly changing market conditions, manage and derive insights from massive volumes of data, and meet the rising demands of today’s always-on customers. In short, they must modernise — rethinking processes and leveraging technology to seize opportunities earlier, derive maximum value from their investments, and innovate faster than ever before.

Digital transformation promises substantial rewards, with leading companies achieving critical business advantages such as higher productivity, faster time to market, and a stronger bottom line.

Reaching these rewards can prove challenging, however. Digital transformation represents a massive undertaking involving far-reaching changes to technology, processes, and culture. Breaking the process down into distinct phases can help prevent organisations from losing their way.

Download this eBook for insights on migrating critical applications, infrastructure, operations and management.

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centres globally. Millions of customers — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. Whether you're looking for compute power, database storage or content delivery, AWS has the services to help you build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.

