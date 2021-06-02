eBook: Everything you need to know about electronic signature
Sponsored by DocuSign
Stacks of papers that need to be signed, filing cabinets full of paperwork — these are quickly becoming relics of the past. Whether or not it’s part of a formal initiative, your company will need to undergo a digital transformation if it’s to keep up with client (and employee) expectations.
Whether you need to approve a commercial contract, sign a sales contract or validate an agreement, electronic signature simplifies the day-to-day across all company departments, from HR to purchasing. No more paperwork, post to send, lost documents or time-consuming round trips to get documents signed!
Electronic signature is legally recognised and secure, and has proved to be a major innovation for companies who have implemented it. This practical guide will explain in detail everything you need to know before you get started.