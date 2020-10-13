As businesses grapple with the economic uncertainty of a recession and the forced transition to remote work, the challenge is to maintain a strong company culture while managing your employees’ productivity and mental health.

Many business leaders are having to make tough choices with regards to their staff. Some are managing the difficult process of redundancy. Others are thriving financially but scrambling to work out effective systems to keep staff connected, productive and safe.

In these chapters you’ll find advice from Natasha Hawker, CEO of HR consultancy firm Employee Matters and Alex Zaccaria, founder of Aussie tech startup Linktree.

Hawker and Zaccaria offer advice on managing HR through a recession, next steps to adopt a successful hybrid workplace model and how to maintain great human resources practices in a period of uncertainty.

Download this eBook today to begin building your recession-proof workplace culture.