eBook: Five simple steps to build a communication strategy

The Holmes Report estimates enterprise-level businesses (100,000+ employees) lose an average of $62.4 million every year to poor communications, while smaller businesses with 100 people or less lose $420,000 on average.

Poor communication can be costly to your business, but what’s the solution? That’s where having a communication strategy comes into play, as does having the tools to effectively and intelligently deploy your communications. A communication strategy will usually answer the who, what, where, when, and why of the messages you want to send. It provides clarity to your organisation, helps you maintain a consistent voice, and ultimately helps you achieve the goals of your business.

This helpful guide has been put together to help you create an effective and impactful communication strategy, no matter who your audience is, through five simple steps.

Download this five-step guide to help you create an effective and impactful communication strategy, no matter who your audience is.