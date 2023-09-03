eBook: Funding growth

funding growth
Bringing a new, innovative idea to the market is challenging.

Many businesses are well-versed and prepared to explore debts and repayments to fund their early moves, but it’s worth thinking about grants and incentives too. Our panelists shared how their businesses sought the right funding and support from the right areas.

This eBook features the panel discussion from our vodcast series, Business Journeys: Finding Growth on the Roadmap, a three-part series covering topics of funding, cashflow, and profitable growth. We hear from founders and leaders who embrace the business adventure and share their experiences. For this instalment we were joined by business leaders, Mitch Hancock, director of accounting at BlueRock, Code Like a Girl founder and CEO Ally Watson, and KeepCup founder Abigail Forsyth, who shared their growth stories and how they ensured a sustainable and well-funded trajectory.

Download this eBook for all the tips and insights shared by our expert panel.

BlueRock’s vision is to give business owners the support they need to run amazing businesses, and the freedom they desire to live great lives. BlueRock has created a full-service offering for entrepreneurs, providing a comprehensive suite of services and a strong community to grow their clients’ business and personal wealth. A technology-centric mindset fuels BlueRock’s approach, leading it to make substantial investments in cutting-edge platforms and honing its skill sets to prototype and develop solutions for clients.

