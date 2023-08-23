eBook: How a fibre upgrade can increase the productivity of your business

Cloud storage and cloud-based applications have become the norm for remote and office- based teams, making upload and download speeds important. And when everyone is in the office, there is nothing worse than having your Internet speed drop significantly when multiple users or devices are connected to the network. All these issues impact the output and the efficiency of your business.

The fastest way for a business to gain a competitive edge and increase their bottom line is to boost productivity within their business. Upgrading to a full-fibre Internet connection can help businesses achieve this.