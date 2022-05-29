business hybrid working
eBook: How to prepare your business for a hybrid future

Keep workers happy, healthy and productive under the hybrid model.

After rolling with the punches throughout 2020 and 2021, business owners are once again being asked to adjust to a new workplace dynamic.

According to a study from PwC Australia, 90% of Australian employees want to keep working from home in some capacity post-pandemic. For three-quarters of Aussie workers, the ideal arrangement is a split between remote and in-person working.

With the overwhelming majority of employees wanting to divide their time between home and office, switching to a hybrid model will dramatically improve your ability to attract and retain top talent. This is especially important in the face of labour shortages and the ‘Great Resignation’.

Download this eBook for insights on how SMEs can successfully navigate the transition to hybrid work.

DiviPay

DiviPay is an all-in-one virtual business card and expense management platform that enables finance teams to better manage, control and streamline spending across their organisation. Founded by Daniel Kniaz and Russell Martin, DiviPay’s easy-to-use web and mobile app comes with instant virtual expense cards, bill pay, card controls and budgeting, a real-time transaction feed, automated expense reports, powerful accounting integrations, subscription spending management and exclusive rewards.

