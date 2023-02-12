business trends 2023
eBook: HR trends for businesses in 2023

Sponsored by Employment Hero

2022 has been a mammoth year for businesses across the world.

Following on from the huge disruption seen in 2020 and 2021, 2022 saw us step into new territory. Despite its ongoing nature, the pandemic did not dictate day-to-day life. We’ve moved into a post-Covid mindset, where our concerns instead are dominated by skyrocketing inflation, economic instability and climate change.

Locally and globally, these developments shape this year’s HR trends. As employers and employees together move through an uncertain climate; things like jobs, recruitment, wellbeing, digital transformation, flexible working all come into play.

Download this eBook for how you can invest in these emerging trends to strengthen your workplace as we head into 2023.

Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the world’s leading HR, payroll and benefits platform. The award-winning employment software helps launch businesses on the path to success by powering more productivity every day. Employment Hero services over 90,000 businesses, collectively managing over 850,000 employees. Its core platform reduces HR admin time by 80 per cent on average.

