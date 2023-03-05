performance management
PARTNER CONTENT | eBooks

eBook: Humanity at work

Sponsored by Culture Amp

performance management

It’s time to create a better world of work

Culture is a competitive advantage. In the simplest terms, company culture is defined as the overall practice, behaviours, and priorities that unite and motivate employees to achieve company goals. Culture has become table-stakes for your people, which in turn impacts your bottom line. It’s the DNA of your organisation, and can set you apart in the eyes of employees, candidates, and customers.

Culture first organisations use modern HR technology and people science to create high performing cultures. This powerful combination sets companies up with the know-how to drive positive change. With insight into how people think, feel, behave, and learn, people leaders can untangle the many touchpoints throughout the employee experience and identify opportunities for meaningful change.

 

Download this toolkit and explore how to humanise and amplify your performance management process for growth and development.

Culture Amp

Culture Amp focuses on building a new type of company: a company that truly puts culture first. That focus empowers our people to deliver on the promise of a platform that helps people worldwide build profitable, sustainable, and human-literate companies. That’s what drives everything they do.

Partner content
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.