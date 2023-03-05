eBook: Humanity at work

Culture is a competitive advantage. In the simplest terms, company culture is defined as the overall practice, behaviours, and priorities that unite and motivate employees to achieve company goals. Culture has become table-stakes for your people, which in turn impacts your bottom line. It’s the DNA of your organisation, and can set you apart in the eyes of employees, candidates, and customers.

Culture first organisations use modern HR technology and people science to create high performing cultures. This powerful combination sets companies up with the know-how to drive positive change. With insight into how people think, feel, behave, and learn, people leaders can untangle the many touchpoints throughout the employee experience and identify opportunities for meaningful change.

