eBook: Innovate with AI/ML to transform your business

Learn the powerful benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for your business.

Simon Johnston, AWS artificial intelligence and machine learning practice lead for ANZ, shared his experience and insight into key business goals. Johnston’s keynote speech broke down 6 AI and ML trends that will help all business leaders benefit from the technology. These trends are:

  • Model sophistication
  • Data growth
  • ML industrialisation
  • ML-powered use cases
  • Responsible AI
  • Democratisation

Download this eBook to look at each of these trends to give you background on why AI and ML is so powerful today, how businesses are using it responsibly and to their benefit, and how the technology has become accessible to everyone.

 

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally.

